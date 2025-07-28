Man Utd ‘Name’ PSG Forward As Latest Target in Lengthy Striker Search
Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani in their search for a striker.
The options for a true No. 9 are running thin for Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils already missed out on Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitiké and Viktor Gyökeres, all of which signed for the club’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.
Ruben Amorim’s side has also been linked with Christopher Nkunku, but he is more comfortable playing on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. The Chelsea forward would not truly fill the gap up top for Manchester United.
With the 2025–26 Premier League season just over three weeks away, the pressure is on Manchester United to find a solution to their No. 9 problem. According to ESPN, the English outfit is eyeing wantaway forward Kolo Muani.
The PSG striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, is reportedly not in Luis Enrique’s plans moving forward. Since joining the French giants ahead of the 2023–24 season, Kolo Muani has found the back of the net just 11 times in 54 appearances.
Despite his disappointing production for PSG, the 26-year-old bagged 10 goals in 22 appearances during his loan stint at Juventus. Kolo Muani also featured for the Italian side at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, where he recorded two goals and one assist in Juventus’s run to the round of 16.
The France international “does not want to stay” at PSG and could be an option for Manchester United, either through a loan deal or a permanent transfer that would cost the English outfit around €50 million (£43. 4 million; $58 million).
Although Kolo Muani does not have the goalscoring numbers of Ekitiké or Gyökeres, he still comes with experience playing in three of Europe’s top five leagues as a true No. 9. He also has made 31 appearances for the French national team over the last three years, scoring nine goals along the way.
Compared to the struggling Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund, who scored a combined seven league goals last season, Kolo Muani is an upgrade that could lead Amorim’s new-look attack that now includes Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.