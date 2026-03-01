Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Sesko Winds Clock Back to 2023

Manchester United came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2–1 on Sunday afternoon and climb up to the heady heights of third place in the Premier League table for the first time since 2023.

Despite their impressive recent form, Man Utd entered half time behind after a tepid performance was punished by Maxence Lacroix’s fourth-minute header from a corner. The hosts were unable to issue any response before the break as they struggled to carve Palace open.

Goalscorer Lacroix would offer United their route back into the match, however, giving away a penalty and receiving a red card for pulling Matheus Cunha down in the area. Bruno Fernandes emphatically dispatched the spot kick to level proceedings and hand Michael Carrick’s side some much-needed momentum.

Benjamin Šeško’s brilliant header completed the turnaround and killed the match as a contest, as United ultimately sauntered to a victory that moves them above third-placed Aston Villa on goal difference.

Heroes and Villains

Heroes

Fernandes fired home from 12 yards. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images.

During an opening 45 minutes of very little excitement for the increasingly frustrated home supporters, it was only United’s captain keen to make things happen. Once again, Bruno Fernandes was his side’s chief creative force as he single-handedly brought the fight to Palace.

The Portuguese skipper was a worthy provider of United’s equalizer, keeping his cool from the spot to send Dean Henderson in the wrong direction, and it was little surprise to see his pinpoint delivery forge their second. For the umpteenth time this season, Fernandes stood tall in his side’s time of need.

Benjamin Šeško was the grateful recipient of Fernandes’s terrific cross shortly after the hour mark and provided his seventh goal of the calendar year with an adept finish. Having spurned a similar chance in the first half, the Slovenian made no mistake second time around as he powered his header into the corner.

The summer signing is becoming the regular provider of hugely important goals for United.

Villain

United made hard work of their clash with the Eagles, especially prior to the red card, and falling behind early doors certainly played into Palace’s hands. Leny Yoro must shoulder the blame for the opening goal as he was completely bamboozled by Lacroix, losing the Frenchman at a corner after taking his eyes off the ball entirely.

In the end, it left Palace’s hero-turned-villain with an unmarked effort on goal and certainly made United miss the steady presence of injured duo Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)

Šeško was on the scoresheet again. | Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images.

GK: Senne Lammens—6.7: Seldom tested but stood up to the challenge when occasionally forced into action. Helpless to rebuff Lacroix’s effort.

RB: Diogo Dalot—7.5: Alarmingly sloppy in possession early in the match but found life much simpler when playing against the tiring 10 men of Palace.

CB: Leny Yoro—6.8: Dismal man-to-man defending allowed Lacroix to open the scoring with an unimpeded header. Yoro’s rustiness made for some nervy moments in the opening half-hour.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.4: Fought a physical duel with Jørgen Strand Larsen and was rarely undermined by the towering Norwegian.

LB: Luke Shaw—6.0: Continued his run of starting every Premier League match this season but was withdrawn due to injury midway through the first half.

DM: Casemiro—8.2: A consistent threat in the penalty area from United set pieces and was typically combative in his defensive work.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.6: Played it safe in possession, prioritizing simple short-range passes over trying to penetrate the Palace midfield and defence.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—7.2: Characteristically enthusiastic, attempting to energize the action whenever involved, but was unable to leave his mark on the game.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—9.2: Created United’s best opportunities throughout the match as he shone brighter than his teammates. A goal and an assist were well-earned by another masterful display.

LW: Matheus Cunha—7.2: The Brazilian wasn’t at his most graceful but still won the penalty that completely changed the game’s flow.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—7.9: Recalled to the lineup after his decisive cameos and continued his impressive goalscoring streak with a fine center forward’s header. Four goals in his last five matches now.

SUB: Noussair Mazraoui (24’ for Shaw)—7.2: Mazraoui’s determination to avoid using his left foot slowed a number of attacks down. Defensively sound, though.

SUB: Amad Diallo (75’ for Šeško)—6.8: Offered some energy from the bench and stung Henderson’s palms on one occasion.

SUB: Ayden Heaven (85’ for Maguire)—N/A

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (85’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Tyrell Malacia, Jack Moorhouse, Manuel Ugarte, Tyler Fletcher.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Harry Maguire performed well against Palace. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Another outing on his farewell tour, another super display. Casemiro once again served up a complete performance, leading by example in United’s engine room and thriving in both halves of the pitch. A menace in the final third and brick wall in defence, the Red Devils are going to desperately miss their veteran when he departs this summer.

once again served up a complete performance, leading by example in United’s engine room and thriving in both halves of the pitch. A menace in the final third and brick wall in defence, the Red Devils are going to desperately miss their veteran when he departs this summer. Harry Maguire found himself with an inexperienced partner in central defense and despite Yoro’s struggles for spells at Old Trafford, the England international was defiant in his battle with Strand Larsen. It will be interesting to see how Carrick manages De Ligt’s return given Maguire’s stellar form.

found himself with an inexperienced partner in central defense and despite Yoro’s struggles for spells at Old Trafford, the England international was defiant in his battle with Strand Larsen. It will be interesting to see how Carrick manages De Ligt’s return given Maguire’s stellar form. Amad Diallo caught the eye during his cameo, providing an instant source of energy as the minutes ticked away. However, with Šeško having found his goalscoring touch, the Ivorian appears set for a spell as an impact substitute in the coming weeks.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Comeback Triumph

United’s form refuses to fade. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images.

An expected goals total of just 0.34 during the first half underscores United’s deeply disappointing start to proceedings, but Carrick’s men finished up with 2.12 xG as they significantly improved after the restart.

as they significantly improved after the restart. United struggled defensively in the opening exchanges but steadied themselves after the opening half-hour, limiting Palace to just eight shots, no big chances and an xG of just 0.38 .

. Fernandes created six chances and one big chance at Old Trafford. The Portuguese leads the Premier League in both of those metrics as he continues to astound.

Statistic Man Utd Crystal Palace Possession 61% 39% Expected Goals (xG) 2.12 0.38 Total Shots 20 8 Shots on Target 11 3 Big Chances 3 0 Passing Accuracy 86% 76% Fouls Committed 13 12 Corners 7 1

