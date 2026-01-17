Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Man City: Carrick Era Begins With Dream Derby Win

Manchester United kicked off their latest new chapter with a blistering derby performance against Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, roaring to a spectacular 2–0 victory.

For the first time under interim manager Michael Carrick, the Red Devils were outstanding at Old Trafford, dominating the chances—if not possession—and making the visitors look completely ordinary.

After several near misses from those in red, Bryan Mbeumo got the ball rolling in the second half, before Patrick Dorgu made sure of the victory, maximum points and local bragging rights.

But for marginal offsides ruling out three would-be goals and the number of outstanding saves by Gianluigi Donnarumma, United could easily have scored five, six or even seven.

Man Utd vs. Man City Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Take a bow, Bruno Fernandes. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

GK: Senne Lammens—7.8: Not really tested for the opening half an hour and then made an important save when City had their first big chance. It was his only save.

RB: Diogo Dalot—7.3: Perhaps fortunate a high challenge on Jérémy Doku early on was only punished by a yellow card.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.6: Almost handed United a dream start by hitting the bar from a couple of yards out. Bled for the cause, but Erling Haaland stayed shackled throughout.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—7.4: Threw himself in front of an Haaland shot soon after the break that marked the Norwegian’s first real sight of goal. Physically overpowered the City striker more than once.

LB: Luke Shaw—7.1: Limited what new City signing Antoine Semenyo could do.

CM: Casemiro—7.4: Dribbled past a few times and not as forceful in his duels as would have been hoped. But only denied a goal by an exceptional save.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.5: Carrick has stated in the past how much he rates the home-grown midfielder and starting after not much game time was a statement of that faith.

RM: Amad Diallo—7.5: Gave Nathan Aké, and then Nico O’Reilly, plenty of problems down the flank. Suits this more advanced role better than being a wing back.

AM: Bruno Fernandes (c)—8.7: Thrived with the freedom of a No. 10, which hasn’t been seen enough this season due to playing deeper. His vision and passing were outstanding.

LM: Parick Dorgu—8.5: Gave United natural width high up the pitch that made Rico Lewis think twice about getting forward at will for City. Lewis was even booked for pulling the Dane back on a breakaway in the second half, and he wanted the ball more than the City defender for United’s second goal.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—7.5: Favoured over Benjamin Šeško in the No. 9 role on his return. More mobile than the Slovenian and it showed in the way he was focal to counter attacks. Took his goal really well and deserves credit for the touch that started the move off.

Substitute Rating (Out of 10) Matheus Cunha (71’ for Mbeumo) 7.4 Manuel Ugarte (81’ for Casemiro) N/A Mason Mount (90+1’ for Fernandes) N/A Ayden Heaven (90+1’ for Shaw) N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Jack Fletcher, Benjamin Šeško.

Man City (4-1-4-1)

Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne, Nathan Aké; Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva (c), Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Subs used: Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Divine Mukasa.

Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Man Utd 2–0 Man City—How it Unfolded at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire battled against Erling Haaland. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Even at their lowest moments in recent years, United have often—not always—still turned up in the bigger games. Perhaps also buoyed by the start of the Carrick era and some clarity over the direction of the team for at least the next five months, that certainly seemed the case here when Harry Maguire hit the woodwork inside the opening three minutes.

On his return to the team after injury, the centre back headed against the bar from a corner. It lifted the home crowd, forgiven for nerves pregame, and sparked an opening 45 minutes in which City dominated possession but the best chances fell to those wearing red.

United survived some early pressure in which both full backs were cautioned by referee Anthony Taylor, but midway through the first half Donnarumma kept City level for the first time. Fernandes sent a perfect ball into the path of Dorgu and the giant Italian was there to stop at close-range.

City looked blunt in attack, while United then had the ball in the net. Another searching pass from deep by Fernandes put Amad through on goal. He had the composure to round Donnarumma and finish the chance, only to see an offside flag—confirmed by VAR—go up.

The visitors went closest when young defender Max Alleyne’s header was stopped by a top Senne Lammens save, before the ball was again in the net from United. It was almost a carbon copy of the first disallowed goal, but this time Fernandes was the player racing through. Again, it was just offside.

Into the second half and Erling Haaland, who had been largely on the fringes, caught his first sight of goal, but Lisandro Martínez ensured the ball wouldn’t reach Lammens by flying across goal to block. At the other end, two more big Donnarumma saves thwarted Casemiro. An initial parry from Amad’s drive fell to the Brazilian, who steadied himself and attempted to dink the rebound over the goalkeeper, only for a right foot to fly up and block the ball.

The City stopper was there again to deny Mbeumo as he met a Fernandes cross on the volley.

Back from AFCON. Back on the scoresheet. Bryan Mbeumo - the boost Man United needed.

But even Donnarumma couldn’t hold back the tide forever. United countered at lightning pace, Fernandes set free by Mbeumo’s clever touch. The latter carried on his searing run and was found by Fernandes, whose pass didn’t require a break in stride. Mbeumo’s first-time finish across goal nestled in the bottom corner, beyond the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper.

With the resistance at last broken, the game was then only heading one way and Dorgu summed up the new found energy and vigour when he raced in front of Rico Lewis to connect with substitute Matheus Cunha’s teasing cross into the City box, firing the ball beyond Donnarumma.

Pep Guardiola withdrawing Haaland, completely shackled by Maguire and Martínez, for the final 10 minutes was tantamount to throwing in the towel.

Amad almost added further gloss in stoppage time, but his strike—perhaps with the slightest of touches from Donnarumma—came back off the post. Mason Mount was also then denied a third goal at the death, with what would have been his first touch since coming on, after VAR ruled that Cunha was just offside during the breakaway move that made the chance.

Man Utd vs. Man City Half-Time Stats

Statistic Man Utd Man City Possession 28% 72% Expected Goals (xG) 0.38 0.32 Total Shots 4 4 Shots on Target 2 1 Big Chances 1 0 Pass Accuracy 82% 92% Fouls Committed 7 4 Corners 1 3

Man Utd vs. Man City Full Time Stats

Statistic Man Utd Man City Possession 32% 68% Expected Goals (xG) 2.03 0.45 Total Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 7 1 Big Chances 6 0 Pass Accuracy 80% 90% Fouls Committed 13 8 Corners 1 6

