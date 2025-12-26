Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Amorim’s Formation Change Pays Off
Manchester United sprung a tactical surprise as they secured a much-needed 1–0 victory over Newcastle United on Friday.
Ruben Amorim had spent the past few weeks teasing a potential shift to his formation but that did not appear to be coming here as United warmed up in their usual 3-4-2-1, but the referee’s whistle brought about a popular change to a 4-2-3-1 system.
The gamble paid off as United, who were comfortable but far from perfect, battled to a hard-fought 1–0 victory which was sealed with a moment of magic from right winger Patrick Dorgu midway through the first half.
Amorim may have learned a lesson in the second half, when a handful of substitutions saw United return to their usual system and lose all control of the game. Thankfully for the boss, Newcastle offered very little threat and failed to make the most of their second-half dominance.
Three points carries United up to fifth in the Premier League standings, level on points with Chelsea in fourth ahead of all the weekend action.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—8.5: Enjoyed a relatively quiet night but did play his part with an excellent stop to keep out a header from Bruno Guimarães before Dorgu’s opener.
RB: Diogo Dalot—7.3: Had some tough defensive assignments but enjoyed a role in which he was asked to sit back and offer more support at the back. Clearly not as comfortable when pushed further forward in the second half.
CB: Ayden Heaven—7.2: A mature performance which brought plenty of success up against Nick Woltemade.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—7.4: His composure on the ball seemed to be infectious. Martínez kept things ticking from the back but also organised his defence to perfection.
LB: Luke Shaw—7.6: While solid as an emergency centre back, it came as no surprise to see Shaw look more comfortable in his natural role. Completed what was his first accurate cross of the season in this setup.
DM: Casemiro—7.0: Clearly instructed to sit deep and act as more of a midfield anchor and his quality came through in a system which asked him to do less running. Visibly confused as he was substituted on the hour mark.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—7.8: Another who seemed to benefit from the change in formation. Ugarte was given the freedom to get forwards and enjoyed a handful of nice moments on the ball.
RM: Patrick Dorgu—8.2: A thoroughly impressive performance on the right wing. Amorim asked him to fly forwards and provide the creativity lost through Fernandes’s injury and Dorgu did not disappoint. A truly special goal to open the scoring.
AM: Mason Mount—6.5: Continued his classy run of form in the first half but was withdrawn at half-time amid reports of another injury.
LM: Matheus Cunha—7.1: Phenomenal work rate to help United all over the pitch. His involvement in build-up play was crucial to United getting forwards.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—6.9: The work rate was there but the end product was not. Failed to convert a chance early in the first half in a performance which always seemed to be lacking a dose of confidence. Striking the crossbar on the hour mark with his final touch of the game will not have helped.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Jack Fletcher (46’ for Mount)
6.2
Joshua Zirkzee (60’ for Šeško)
5.8
Leny Yoro (60’ for Casemiro)
6.4
Tyrell Malacia (88’ for Shaw)
N/A
Tyler Fredricson (88’ for Martínez)
N/A
Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Tyler Fletcher, Bendito Mantato, Shea Lacey
Newcastle (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Aaron Ramsdale; Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schär, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, Jacob Ramsey; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon
Subs used: Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes, Joelinton, Joe Willock
Player of the Match: Senne Lammens (Man Utd)
Man Utd 1-0 Newcastle—How It Unfolded at Old Trafford
With Ruben Amorim hinting at a potential formation change, all eyes were on how the Red Devils would set up. The returning Lisandro Martínez spent the pre-match warm-up on the right of a back three, but kick-off produced a surprise switch to a four-man defence for United.
Casemiro should have headed United ahead from a corner after just three minutes, failing to make the most of an acre of space on the six-yard box as he sent his effort soaring over the bar.
Newcastle enjoyed plenty of possession in search of the game’s opening goal but, against the run of play, it was Patrick Dorgu who got things going 25 minutes in with a stunning volley inside the penalty area—his first goal in United colours.
Dorgu saw another effort parried by Aaron Ramsdale moments later as United continued to produce positive, entertaining football in a system which, while solid in attack, still led to a handful of defensive scares. Jacob Murphy’s vicious cross somehow fizzed across the entire box as Amorim’s side managed to protect their slender lead heading into the interval.
Reports of an injury to Mason Mount at half-time saw the mood dip somewhat—the sight of Jack Fletcher, son of Darren, off the bench doing its best to keep things positive.
Benjamin Šeško and Lewis Hall both hit the crossbar either side of an hour-mark substitution, with Newcastle looking increasingly dangerous while consistently lacking a touch of composure in the final third to get themselves level.
Those substitutions led to a change back to the 3-4-2-1 formation from United and, somewhat predictably, a drop-off in performance as Amorim’s side found themselves pinned back in defence of their slender lead. The statistics did not necessarily reflect that, however, as Newcastle went nearly 70 minutes without a shot on target.
Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley blazed over as nerves began to rise around Old Trafford in the final 10 minutes, but a combination of passionate United defending and lacklustre Newcastle attacking saw the Red Devils walk away with all three points.
Man Utd vs. Newcastle Half-Time Stats
Statistic
Man Utd
Newcastle
Possession
44%
56%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.53
0.13
Total Shots
6
3
Shots on Target
3
1
Big Chances
0
0
Pass Accuracy
81%
85%
Fouls
6
1
Corners
2
5
Man Utd vs. Newcastle Full Time Stats
Statistic
Man Utd
Newcastle
Possession
33%
67%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.17
1.18
Total Shots
9
16
Shots on Target
3
3
Big Chances
1
1
Pass Accuracy
77%
88%
Fouls
9
5
Corners
2
11