Man Utd Player Ratings vs. West Ham: Stoppage-Time Sesko Strike Salvages Point

Manchester United were saved by another Benjamin Šeško stoppage-time goal, but this time they were only able to muster a point at West Ham United.

Michael Carrick’s men were tamed by the gutsy Hammers, who are fighting for their lives towards the foot of the table and looked destined to win for the fourth time in five games after Tomáš Souček handed them the lead at the start of the second half.

The visitors huffed and puffed to no avail after Casemiro had a goal ruled out for offside, and were fortunate to still just be only a goal down heading into the dying embers. West Ham’s inability to kill the game in transition proved costly, as Šeško cutely converted at the near post to salvage a point for Carrick’s side.

So, while United were unable to take advantage of Chelsea’s slip-up and have left the door ajar for Liverpool tomorrow, they escape east London without their positive momentum completely being sapped.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Amad is yet to record a goal contribution under the new manager. | Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

It’s easy to understand why Michael Carrick likes Amad Diallo. The industrious Ivorian highlighted his value in the Manchester Derby last month, but not through his attacking invention. Instead, it was his defensive prowess that stood out, with Amad expertly following the manager’s instructions to ensure his fullback was protected throughout.

With Carrick understandably opting against rotation, Amad has started all five games of his tenure so far. He’s now completed 90 minutes in four of them, but the winger hasn’t recorded a single goal contribution since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

And while United don’t need Amad to be a regular final third contributor, you do wonder whether the visitors would’ve been better served with an alternate option in attack against West Ham’s deep-lying defence. Amad’s out-to-in runs, which have been a feature of Carrick’s United, were seldom visible at the London Stadium, yet the visitors desperately required them to keep West Ham’s backline honest.

Benjamin Šesko’s cameo had been uninspiring, but his ability in the box was highlighted by his cute finish to equalise late on for the visitors. On this occasion, United may have been better served had Šeško’s imposing presence been available from the outset.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Man Utd remain unbeaten under Carrick. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images)

GK: Senne Lammens—7.1: There was little Lammens could’ve done to prevent West Ham from taking the lead on what was a quiet night after he saved a dangerous effort from Crysencio Summerville in the opening exchanges. Proactive off his line when he needed to be.

RB: Diogo Dalot—7.1: Was able to keep the in-form Summerville relatively subdued after the Dutchman tested Lammens early. Wriggled his way out of pressure brilliantly at times, too.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.2: Felt his hamstring in the first half but stayed on until after the hour-mark. Covered the channels pretty well, and United will hope the Englishman has avoided an injury.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—7.7: Assured enough for the majority, and was remarkably cool in the face of West Ham pressure. Produced a wild lunge or two when United were desperate late on.

LB: Luke Shaw—7.7: There was some diligent work at the back post from Shaw, who played a handy supporting role in attack, but the Englishman certainly didn’t cover himself in glory during the opening goal sequence.

DM: Casemiro—7.1: Surges into the box caused West Ham an issue, and he came ever so close to levelling the score with an open-play header.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.3: Certainly didn’t have the freedom to create as he has done in previous games under Carrick, with West Ham doing a good job of ensuring Mainoo couldn’t serve as the link between defence and attack.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.1: Man Utd needed more from the Ivorian, and Carrick’s decision to keep him on for the entirety of the contest was curious. Lost at sea when he moved over to the left.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—7.0: Entered Tuesday’s game in superb form, but a congested midfield meant he struggled to have an impact in east London.

LW: Matheus Cunha—6.5: The Brazilian was able to inject some pace into United’s often slow attacks between the lines, but like the rest of United’s attackers, Cunha was never too far away from a claret shirt.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—7.5: Close to no influence from his starting position, but was able to work some space and create when he drifted out to the right. Teed up the equaliser, which was all about the finish.

SUB: Leny Yoro (68’ for Maguire)—6.6: Slack at time when trying to build from the back, but his recovery defending was excellent late on.

SUB: Benjamin Šeško (68’ for Cunha)—6.9: Produced something out of nothing to ensure Man Utd escaped with something.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (82’ for Dalot)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Tyler Fletcher.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Bruno Fernandes was tamed by the Hammers. | Ian Kington / AFP/Getty Images

A Man Utd attack that has scored at least twice in each of the previous four games were completely shackled by West Ham’s impressive defensive effort. Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha attempted to rotate and combine, as they have done to tremendous effect as of late, but the hosts were wise to any interchanges and able to tame United’s heartbeat, Fernandes.

attempted to rotate and combine, as they have done to tremendous effect as of late, but the hosts were wise to any interchanges and able to tame United’s heartbeat, Fernandes. Diogo Dalot was dealt a tough assignment at right back, given that he faced up against Crysencio Summerville, who’s scored five in five, but the Portuguese acquitted himself well in all phases after an ominous start. Noussair Mazraoui currently isn’t getting a sniff due to Dalot’s form.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Frustrating Night

Man Utd were fortunate not to be beaten. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

West Ham were happy to surrender territory and control to the visitors, with Man Utd enjoying 65% of the ball and monopolising possession after falling a goal behind. However, they struggled mightily to convert their territorial dominance into chances of note.

and monopolising possession after falling a goal behind. However, they struggled mightily to convert their territorial dominance into chances of note. United’s 0.62 expected goals, nine shots and three shots on target were all the lowest they’ve recorded in a single game since Carrick returned to the dugout.

were all the lowest they’ve recorded in a single game since Carrick returned to the dugout. Benjamin Šeško’s equaliser boasted an xG of just 0.09, depicting the difficulty of the finish.

Statistic West Ham Man Utd Possession 35% 65% Expected Goals (xG) 1.08 0.62 Total Shots 7 9 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances 2 1 Passing Accuracy 80% 88% Fouls Committed 10 4 Corners 5 3

