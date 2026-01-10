Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Mainoo Handed Rare Chance in FA Cup Tie
Manchester United can book their ticket to the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils kicked off the post-Ruben Amorim era with an underwhelming draw symbolic of the Portuguese’s reign, with caretaker boss Darren Fletcher hopeful of significant improvements from the 2–2 stalemate at Burnley.
The FA Cup could provide quality escapism for United supporters this season—as it did when they won the trophy in 2023–24—and given their lack of European football and early Carabao Cup exit, they should take the competitions seriously.
Fletcher appears likely to name a strong starting lineup for the visit of Brighton, sticking with the 4-2-3-1 formation implemented against Burnley. The return of key performers from injury only boosts his options against one of United’s recent bogey sides.
Here’s the potential United XI for Sunday’s third round tie.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—Altay Bayındır could be handed an opportunity, but why risk it? Lammens is a safe pair of hands and United don’t have to worry about fatigue with six recovery days before the Manchester derby.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Noussair Mazraoui’s return has been further delayed by Morocco’s recent progression to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. Dalot will be asked to start again on Sunday.
CB: Leny Yoro—Heaven’s error at Leeds United was compounded by an own goal against Burnley midweek, with Yoro potentially earning a return to the starting lineup as a result. The Frenchman’s minutes have been limited lately.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The return of Harry Maguire offers United further defensive cover but Martínez should continue to start regardless of the Englishman’s comeback.
LB: Luke Shaw—The return to a back-four system means Shaw has been moved to his more familiar left back role. He will be slightly concerned about the prospect of Yankuba Minteh, the speedy winger possibly returning from injury at Old Trafford.
DM: Casemiro—Casemiro was not at his best against Burnley but can take comfort from his performance in United’s win over Brighton several months back. He scored and assisted in the chaotic triumph.
DM: Kobbie Mainoo—Opportunities were few and far between under Amorim, but Mainoo could be handed the chance to impress on Sunday. Having returned from injury against Burnley, now is the time for the midfielder to prove himself.
RW: Matheus Cunha—The return of Bryan Mbeumo, who was recently knocked out of AFCON with Cameroon, should offer United more quality out wide, with Cunha not his most comfortable when pushed away from central areas.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes’s absence has been crucial to United’s disappointing run of results and the Portuguese should earn a second successive start after playing an hour midweek. His return is essential to the Red Devils turning the corner.
LW: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu has been used as an emergency winger in the absence of Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, performing admirably in an unfamiliar role. He could be utilised ahead of Shaw again for Brighton’s visit.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—A midweek brace should provide the summer recruit with a much-needed confidence boost. He doubled his United tally at Turf Moor and will want to build some momentum at a critical point in the campaign.