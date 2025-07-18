Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Stars Return, Cunha Debut
Manchester United play the first of five preseason friendlies on Saturday when they face old adversaries Leeds United in Sweden.
The Red Devils are aiming to turn the corner in 2025–26 after their disastrous debut campaign under Ruben Amorim and they will be eager to lay solid foundations in preseason on which they can build when the Premier League term kicks off in mid-August.
Amorim will be without at least seven players for Saturday’s duel in Stockholm, two of which are injured—André Onana and Lisandro Martínez—and five of which have requested to leave the club. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia will all miss out as they near Old Trafford exits.
Here is how Man Utd could line up against Leeds.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—Onana’s injury means Bayındır will be Man Utd’s preseason goalkeeper providing no signings are made. It’s an excellent opportunity for him to build some much-needed momentum given Onana could be missing until September.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro didn’t produce a flawless debut season with the Red Devils but he offered signs of encouragement in difficult circumstances. Last term proved a baptism of fire for the 19-year-old, who will now hope for a steadier period.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire was one of Man Utd’s most consistent performers last term and restored his reputation among the Old Trafford faithful. He remains an important part of the squad heading into 2025–26.
CB: Ayden Heaven—Preseason offers Amorim the opportunity to put his young talent to the test and Heaven has already earned the Portuguese manager’s admiration. He showed glimpses of his huge potential last term.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Amorim has shown faith in his compatriot Dalot, who always leaves everything on the pitch. Such determination and work rate is not prevalent elsewhere in Man Utd’s squad.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—After an exceptional breakout season, things were tougher for Mainoo in 2024–25. Injuries and disjointed team displays hampered his development, with next season crucial for his career.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Casemiro’s renaissance was one crumb of comfort for Man Utd towards the end of last term but the Brazilian is now 33 years old. Ugarte and Mainoo’s partnership should be the future for the Red Devils.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu was thrown in at the deep end on first arrival but still showcased his potential as an all-action wing-back. The Denmark international fits Amorim’s system perfectly.
RF: Bruno Fernandes—Having rebuffed advances from Saudi Arabia this summer, Fernandes will once again be expected to carry Man Utd on his back next term. He will be desperate for some help in the creative department.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—It’s no secret that Man Utd are assessing centre-forward options following a dismal season for Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The 22-year-old’s Old Trafford future is not entirely certain but a positive preseason could help convince Amorim of his potential.
LF: Matheus Cunha—Man Utd supporters will be excited to witness the debut of their £62.5 million summer signing Cunha, who was electric for Wolverhampton Wanderers last season. He should be immediately drafted into the attack as the left inside forward.