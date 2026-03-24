‘100%’—Man Utd Preparing to End Transfer Nightmare This Summer

Manchester United have reportedly decided to cut ties with winger Jadon Sancho this summer, with the Englishman holding talks over a return to Borussia Dortmund.

United agreed to a deal worth $100.7 million (£73 million) to sign Sancho from the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2021 after watching contribute 49 goals and 60 assists across three full seasons in the Dortmund senior squad.

That form did not continue in the Premier League. Sancho has managed just 12 goals and six assists in 83 games with United, spending the last two seasons with Chelsea and Aston Villa on loan deals which have failed to reignite his career.

Sancho’s United contract is due to expire this summer and, although United hold the option for a one-year extension, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg states it has already been decided to release the 25-year-old on a free transfer.

Aware any transfer fee for Sancho would be minuscule this summer, United look to have opted to walk away from huge wages, ending his nightmare tenure at Old Trafford once and for all.

Sancho Receives Several Offers Ahead of Free Transfer

Jadon Sancho will look for a new home this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

United have struggled to offload Sancho over the years, famously coming close when the winger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024. An initial loan deal included the obligation to make the move permanent for $32.8 million (£25 million), but the Blues paid a penalty fee to back out of the agreement the following year.

Sancho’s wages have been a major concern for suitors. Given a superstar salary after his blockbuster transfer to Old Trafford, the winger has not found anybody willing to match such a lucrative commitment to him, leaving United forced to continue paying.

As that contract expires this summer, Sancho’s financial demands are expected to tumble. Not only do suitors not need to pay a transfer fee, but they will expect to be able to afford modest wage demands for a player who has scored one goal in 31 appearances for Villa this season.

Former employers Dortmund, where Sancho also impressed during a loan spell in the first half of 2024, are expected to try and force themselves to the front of the queue. Talks have already been held between the two parties.

Sancho has received “many enquiries” according to the report and is yet to make a decision on his next move. What seems certain, however, is that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end imminently.

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