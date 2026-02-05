Man Utd Settle on ‘Priority Midfield Target’—Fans Should Be Excited

Manchester United have identified Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as their top target for the summer transfer window, a report has confirmed.

Rebuilding in midfield was a priority last summer during Ruben Amorim’s tenure, but the decision was made to invest in other areas of the squad instead. This time around, midfield will be the priority.

With a number of options under consideration, The Athletic names Anderson as United’s preferred target, with money expected to be available to make a significant signing.

Why Anderson Could Be Perfect Target for Man Utd

Elliot Anderson has caught United’s eye. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

United are in the tricky situation of not yet being able to draw up concrete transfer plans for the summer. The current priority is finding their next permanent manager, who could bring a style of football which requires a change in transfer approach.

Nevertheless, the need for midfield reinforcements is key at United. With Bruno Fernandes now restored to his strongest role in attacking midfield, the battle for minutes behind him is well and truly on and it is entirely feasible that nearly every member of United’s current crop of midfielders could depart in the summer.

Casemiro is already confirmed to be leaving when his contract expires, while offers for Manuel Ugarte are likely to be considered. Mason Mount, a more natural attacking fit, also faces an unclear future after a lengthy battle with injuries. Only academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo would appear to be safe—assuming United can address his expiring contract.

A full midfield rebuild would give United the chance to adjust how they do things. The Red Devils will want to follow other European rivals by building a midfield unit full of do-it-all stars capable of adapting to anything, which explains the growing interest in Anderson.

A natural passer who also enjoys the ugly side of the game, Anderson is an energetic, creative force whose approach to the game commands the spotlight his style of play actually seeks to avoid. Anderson does his best work in a deep midfield role, pulling the strings and driving the ball forwards to let the attackers shine in front of goal.

It’s a similar role to that which Fernandes was asked to play under Amorim. United fans admired the Portugal international’s work in a deeper position but were left longing for a second Fernandes to then also be on the receiving end of his line-breaking passes. With Anderson in the squad, that could become a possibility.

United’s Alternative Midfield Targets

United wanted Carlos Baleba last summer. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

There are two problems when it comes to a pursuit of Anderson.

Firstly, Forest are expected to demand the best part of £100 million ($136.7 million) for the 23-year-old, possibly even in excess of that figure, which would obliterate the club-record spend of £89 million on Paul Pogba from 2016.

Even if United can find those funds, they are not guaranteed to win the race for Anderson, whose performances over the past 18 months have drawn glances of admiration from nearly every elite side in the Premier League.

Behind Anderson on United’s wish list is Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion. The 22-year-old was the top target last summer but, with money needed to sign a new forward line, United baulked at his £100 million asking price. He is expected to come slightly cheaper this time around.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another of interest to United but, like Anderson, there is significant interest in the 21-year-old, for whom a similar asking price has been thrown around.

United appear set to throw everything they have at Anderson, but a quick pivot to another target could be made if it becomes clear the former Newcastle United youngster sees himself elsewhere.

