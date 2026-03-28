Man Utd ‘Snubbed’ by In-Demand Midfielder Amid Celebrity Transfer Plea

Manchester United failed with an approach to Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller last summer, a report has claimed.

BILD note United reached out to the 24-year-old towards the end of the 2025 summer transfer window to try and convince him to make the move to Old Trafford, but Stiller declined their offer in favor of remaining with his current employers.

A number of Europe’s elite clubs were linked with Stiller last summer, including Real Madrid as part of their ongoing efforts to replace the control of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos in midfield, but he ultimately remained with Stuttgart.

This summer could bring about a departure for Stiller, who is expected to feature on the shortlists of a number of top sides ahead of a transfer window in which central midfielders are among the most-wanted commodities.

Stiller Sent Man Utd Transfer Plea by Luke Littler

United are set to be incredibly busy during the summer transfer window. Midfield was a priority even before Casemiro confirmed his departure at the end of the current season.

The need to replace Casemiro, whose resurgence has been integral to United’s success under Michael Carrick, has become a pressing matter for the Red Devils, and celebrity fan Luke Littler chose Stiller as his preferred target.

“Come to United, please! We need help,” the two-time darts world champion told DAZN. “Casemiro is leaving us.”

Could Stiller Join Man Utd This Summer?

Angelo Stiller has plenty of admirers. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Much of Stiller’s decision to reject United in 2025 stemmed from a refusal to risk leaving his role as a guaranteed starter for Stuttgart.

An excellent 2024–25 campaign had put Stiller in with a chance of making Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup and the young midfielder did not want to risk struggling for minutes at Old Trafford and ending his international dream.

That plan may well have backfired for Stiller, who has struggled to crack the Germany squad this season and only features in the current squad because of an injury to Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović.

Regardless, it appears as though Stiller would be prepared to entertain an exit from Stuttgart this summer after the World Cup, and a switch to United would undoubtedly prove more appealing compared to last summer, when the Red Devils were still struggling under Ruben Amorim.

Reports claim Stiller’s contract includes a release clause worth $46 million (€40 million), although that is complicated by a clause allowing Stuttgart to cancel the clause with a payment of around $2 million to the player himself.

As a result, his price tag is not clear this summer, but United are expected to have the finances needed to pursue such a deal. Indeed, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic confirmed to the Talk of the Devils podcast that two midfielders worth $93 million (£70 million) each could be arriving at Old Trafford.

Cheaper targets like Stiller may well prove crucial given the costs associated with some of United’s other options. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is expected to cost close to $130 million alone, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba not much cheaper.

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