Man Utd Target ‘Keen’ on Manager Job Despite Tottenham Approach

Tottenham Hotspur could face further frustration this summer after reports revealed managerial target Roberto De Zerbi is interested in joining Manchester United.

De Zerbi, a long-time target for both sides, is currently out of work after a shock exit from Marseille earlier this year, and The Telegraph state United and Spurs are once again looking at the Italian ahead of significant summer shake-ups.

Interim managers Michael Carrick and Igor Tudor are both fighting for their respective futures with United and Spurs. While the former is believed to have done enough to keep himself in the running at least, the report goes as far as to claim Tudor is already at risk of being sacked after just three games, with Spurs sitting one point clear of the relegation zone.

Talks between Spurs and De Zerbi have been held, but the Italian is expected to hold out for more appealing offers this summer.

Why Do Man Utd, Tottenham Want De Zerbi?

Roberto De Zerbi will have his pick of clubs. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

De Zerbi’s brand of high octane soccer earned him plenty of admirers during stints with Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk between 2018 and 2022, but it was only during his time with Brighton & Hove Albion that the Italian really established himself among the world’s elite.

It is widely accepted that De Zerbi overachieved with the Seagulls and he spoke with a handful of big names, including both Spurs and United, during the summer of 2024 before taking his talents to Marseille.

The French side finished second in Ligue 1 during his first season in charge, playing a possession-heavy brand of soccer that was easy on the eye and effective on the field—the sort of style sought out by most elite clubs these days.

There is a feeling that De Zerbi’s approach would deliver results for a team built to be the favorites every week but, as it stands, he is still waiting for the chance to prove it.

One thing that has always deterred suitors is De Zerbi’s management style. The Italian is a fiery character who is not afraid to raise his voice and challenge anybody in his path, be that his own players or those above him in the hierarchy.

Indeed, his departure from Brighton stemmed from public disappointment towards his limited impact in the club’s transfer dealings, and that could be a major issue for both United and Spurs as they lean into the modern approach of appointing ‘head coaches’ to lead the team and hand the transfer business to a recruitment department.

Tottenham Face Major Struggle to Attract Elite Manager

Spurs’ issues could come back to haunt them. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

United have, just about, shaken off the cobwebs of the Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim eras, enjoying enough on-field success to remind the world of their pedigree and reputation as the biggest brand in English soccer. With the promise of a hefty transfer budget this summer, the allure of the Red Devils is clear.

Spurs, on the other hand, are a completely different package.

The primary issue is the fact Spurs cannot even offer assurances of their Premier League status next season and, after two seasons at the wrong end of the standings, are facing an uphill battle to hold on to their status as part of England’s ‘Big Six.’

Working in the club’s favor is the certainty of a major squad overhaul during the summer, but any new manager would likely want a significant say in recruitment. Spurs may be reluctant to offer such assurances.

At a time in which several big teams are expected to be in the market for new managers—Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid could easily be in the mix—Spurs may have to lower their expectations and look to strike gold on an emerging manager, rather than compete with the elite.

