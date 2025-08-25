Man Utd ‘Turn Down’ New Chelsea Swap Deal for Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United reportedly rejected the prospect of having Chelsea’s Tyrique George included in a swap deal which would have seen Alejandro Garnacho head to west London.
Garnacho has had one foot out of the Old Trafford door since Ruben Amorim dropped him to the bench for the Europa League final in May. During a steely summer standoff, it has been widely reported that the Argentina international only wants to move to Chelsea, the club he flirted with joining last January.
The likes of Aston Villa, Al Nassr and even Bayern Munich have been reportedly rebuffed in the face Garnacho’s burning desire to become yet another mercurial winger at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are reportedly keen themselves, but there is a yawning chasm between their valuation of Garnacho and the sum United are expecting. The Red Devils have supposedly set a price tag of £50 million ($67.2 million) for a 21-year-old with three years left on his contract, but Chelsea are thought to be pursuing a deal closer to the £30 million mark.
In an attempt to bridge this gap, the Blues have proposed several swap deals. The prospect of sending 19-year-old forward George to Old Trafford was the latest to have been floated and rebuffed by United, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Unlike Garnacho, George has been reportedly unsettled by the competition for places in Chelsea’s frontline. The English forward has been linked with a move to Roma this summer after Jadon Sancho, another United misfit, turned the Serie A side down.
Garnacho and Sancho are part of United’s so-called “bomb squad” which has been separated from Amorim’s first-choice setup. The Portuguese boss is behind this drive, yet has acknowledged the issues it can cause.
“I know that it’s not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it’s clear they want to play in a different club,” Amorim noted this weekend. “That is clear. So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, so I have to try to imagine, to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.
“Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.
“When the window is closed, it’s a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen.”