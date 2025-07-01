‘Almost Impossible’—Man Utd ‘Turn Down’ Two Strikers Amid Bryan Mbeumo ‘Confidence’
Manchester United reportedly rebuffed Jhon Durán and have cooled their interest in Hugo Ekitiké as they look to more reasonably priced strikers in the aftermath of a likely deal for Bryan Mbeumo.
Brentford sporting director Phil Giles did his best to downplay the imminent nature of United’s pursuit of Mbeumo. “It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season,” Giles made a point of noting.
The transfer chief did effectively confirm that Mbeumo is keen on a move to Manchester United—“his current preference has been well publicised”—and Fabrizio Romano reports that Ruben Amorim’s side are “confident” a deal can be struck.
Any agreed upon fee is expected to be in the region of £62.5 million ($85.1 million). The same figure was committed to Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer, which already takes United above their reported transfer budget of £100 million ($137.1 million).
Some revenue can be clawed back through sales. United are not short of figures who would be best served away from Old Trafford, although extracting suitable fees for some players has proven to be challenging thus far.
United’s incomings have also been impacted by this business. Romano claims that Amorim’s side have categorically ruled out a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ekitiké if they continue to demand €100 million (£85.7 million, $117.6 million). Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all sniffing around the towering striker, though no suitor appears willing to match that eye-watering asking price.
The same report claims that United “turned down” the chance to sign Al Nassr’s outgoing forward Durán on a loan deal which would have seen the Premier League outfit cover his hefty salary. After growing concerned with the “turbulence” surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, the former Aston Villa striker is poised to join up with ex-Manchester United manager José Mourinho at Fenerbahçe.
With plans for Ekitiké and Durán shelved, United are said to be looking at “different pricing” for a striker and have no intention of spending “crazy money.”
Fiorentina forward Moise Kean is thought to have a contract which contains a release clause worth a modest £44.6 million ($61.1 million), while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins may be available for an even smaller sum. United are reportedly already in discussion with the England international.