Man Utd XI vs. Brighton: Fernandes Hunting Record—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United conclude the 2025–26 season with their Premier League objective achieved. They can have a little bit of fun on what promises to be a sunny day on the south coast.

There’s been plenty of significant managerial news out of Manchester heading into the final day, with official confirmation of Pep Guardiola’s departure from the sky blue side of the city succeeding news of Michael Carrick’s two-year deal with the Red Devils.

Carrick has done a stellar job at Old Trafford, guiding United to a third-place finish, but increased expectations and Champions League soccer mean it only gets harder for the Englishman from here on out.

No Casemiro on Final Day

Casemiro has already played his final game for Man Utd. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There hasn’t been much change on the injury front since last week’s controversial 3–2 victory over Nottingham Forest, with Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Šeško nursing back and shin problems, respectively.

De Ligt has been sidelined since November and will hope to be fully fit come the start of 2026–27, while Šeško has a chance of making the matchday squad on Sunday after a promising debut season.

Casemiro said his goodbyes to the Theatre of Dreams last weekend, and Carrick has decided the Brazilian will not play a part on the final day. “It just felt the right time I think, for Case,” the Man Utd boss said. “It was decided and he was part of that as well. It was the right time, there is an element of balance, like I’ve just said, the last game, we’re not done, the season’s not done for us. We’re really conscious of that.”

The Red Devils are well underway in their search for a replacement, and Kobbie Mainoo’s midfield partner at the Amex almost certainly won’t be the starter next season.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško

: Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

Nothing has changed on the injury front for the Red Devils. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—It’s been a steady first season manning Man Utd’s goal for Lammens, who’s surely done enough to ensure the club won’t seek to bolster the goalkeeper position this summer.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot has done all he can since Carrick came in, emerging as a somewhat reliable defensive operator who can spring forward as an attacking outlet when necessary.

CB: Harry Maguire—One of two United defenders left disappointed by Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, Maguire will be playing with a little bit of fire this weekend, that’s for sure.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine will almost certainly be heading to North America this summer, so ensuring he finishes the season injury-free will be his priority on the south coast.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw is about to start every single one of Man Utd’s Premier League games. An utterly remarkable statistic, given his injury history. That’s what playing just once a week can do.

CM: Mason Mount—With Casemiro already done in Man Utd colors, Carrick will likely pivot back to Mount, who started in place of the injured Brazilian at the Stadium of Light two weeks ago.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—While Maguire and Shaw were overlooked, Mainoo’s renaissance has culminated in a World Cup berth. The dynamic midfielder with dazzling feet will be aiming to cap a wonderful few months at club level.

RW: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian’s season has drifted towards indifference, and it may well be important that he enjoys a strong final day.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Sunday’s game centers around Fernandes from a United perspective. The Portuguese international is just one assist away from breaking the Premier League’s single-season record. Fernandes drew level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne last weekend.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha was helped into double-digit Premier League goals for the season by the officials last time out, who allowed an obvious handball to slide despite VAR intervention. The Brazilian, included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this summer, is among the United forwards keen to help Bruno out.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbuemo broke his duck against Nottingham Forest, and is evidently more comfortable playing centrally compared to out wide. That’ll be something for Carrick to consider next season.

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