Man Utd XI vs. Tottenham: Sesko Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United hope to claim their first victory over Tottenham Hotspur since October 2022, having endured an eight-game winless run in this fixture.

The "lads, it’s Tottenham" quip from yesteryear doesn’t quite carry the same weight around Manchester anymore, given United’s recent woes against the Lilywhites. Spurs claimed four victories against the Red Devils last season, and were on the brink of a fifth successive triumph in the reverse fixture last November.

However, much has changed at the Theatre of Dreams since that low-quality 2–2 draw. United have their mojo back with Sir Alex Ferguson disciple Michael Carrick at the helm, and their last-gasp victory over Fulham last weekend was reminiscent of a triumph they would’ve secured during their glory days.

Carrick’s gunning for a fourth win from four in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Old Trafford

Old Trafford 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: DDWWW

Team News

Mason Mount’s time on the sidelines should be brief. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd’s injury situation hasn’t changed from last weekend, although Mason Mount was a surprise absentee from the 3–2 victory over Fulham.

Carrick said in Thursday’s pre-match press conference that the injury-plagued Englishman won’t be sidelined for very long with his current issue, but Saturday’s game has arrived too soon.

United are still without Matthijs de Ligt due to a mysterious back problem, while Patrick Dorgu, one of the heroes of their wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, is nursing a hamstring injury that could sideline him for 10 weeks.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Carrick could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—A dull, stable presence between the posts; Lammens is seemingly exactly what United needed. The Belgian better watch out for scorpions in and around his six-yard box this weekend.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot was a favourite of Ruben Amorim’s and remains a mainstay under Carrick, but that’s primarily due to a lack of alternatives.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire’s concession of a penalty sparked Fulham’s late revival last weekend, but the Englishman has come to typify United’s resurgence under the new manager.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine was sorely missed for much of 2025, with his impact quickly being felt upon his return. Martínez will once again partner Maguire at the heart of United’s defence.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw, like Maguire, may soon find himself back in England contention. He’s certainly poised for an extended run in the team if he stays fit, which has been a considerable ask in recent years.

DM: Casemiro—It suddenly looks like Casemiro will be a huge loss when he departs this summer, with the veteran Brazilian midfielder enjoying an excellent campaign. He’s been brilliant under Carrick and found himself on the scoresheet last weekend.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—The academy graduate has found his feet again, blossoming alongside an experienced head who’s offering him the freedom to express himself with the ball at his feet. Mainoo and Casemiro are set to encounter an energetic Spurs midfield this weekend.

RW: Amad Diallo—The Ivorian has been outshone by his teammates in terms of output, but Carrick clearly values what Amad can provide out of possession. He’ll play a key role in slowing down Destiny Udogie and Tottenham’s combinations down the left.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s star man is in majestic form, and he has plenty of making up to do, given that he was sent off in the corresponding fixture last season.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha came in for Patrick Dorgu and notched his third goal contribution in as many games since Carrick returned for a second bite of the cherry. The Brazilian will retain his place down the left for Spurs’ visit.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo may start down the right if Benjamin Šeśko is rewarded for last week’s heroics, but it’s unlikely that Carrick will break up the blossoming partnership between the Cameroonian and Fernandes.

