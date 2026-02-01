Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Carrick Maintains Momentum With Wild Nine Minutes

Benjamin Šeško struck in the 94th minute to cap off a crazy conclusion to Manchester United’s 3–2 victory over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

What had threatened to be a routine 2–0 win for the hosts was set into disarray by Raúl Jiménez’s 85th-minute penalty. Kevin emerged off the bench to blast the visitors level in stoppage time with a ripsnorting effort from range before Šeško delivered the final dagger to maintain Michael Carrick’s winning start to life in the Manchester United dugout.

For all the euphoria of a typically late winner, Carrick will surely be gravely concerned by the way Fulham speared through his side’s soft centre after Casemiro’s withdrawal. On his first Old Trafford appearance since announcing his exit this summer, the Brazilian scored and created United’s first two goals in a superb all-round display, trotting off the pitch to a standing ovation with 15 minutes to play with the score at a comfortable 2–0.

Chaos ensued in his absence, raising some serious questions as to how United go about replacing their totemic midfielder next season.

Winners and Losers

Manchester United’s two Brazilians impressed. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Winners

Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning defensive midfielder Gilberto Silva once described his compatriot Casemiro as “The Invisible Man.” He was on show for all to see against Fulham. Not content with a towering header to break the deadlock after 19 minutes, the enforcer demonstrated an impressive layer of craft with a devilish no-look pass to tee up United’s other star performer: Cunha.

A matter of weeks ago, it would have been unthinkable that the absence of Patrick Dorgu should be a cause of any significant angst. Yet, the awkward wingback was a man transformed as a winger under Carrick, starting, starring and scoring in the interim manager’s first two matches. Cunha, who was demoted to a substitute to make way for the unorthodox force of nature, was given the chance to fill Dorgu’s boots on Sunday. He took it.

Afforded the freedom to saunter infield from the left wing, Cunha’s roaming took him to the right flank from where he was able to drive at Jorge Cuenca. The shaky centre back had already narrowly escaped one penalty appeal on Bryan Mbeumo when he tugged Cunha to the turf. A VAR review spotted that the foul had taken place narrowly outside the penalty box, yet that simply led to the free kick which Bruno Fernandes arced onto Casemiro’s forehead for the game’s opening goal.

Cunha found himself on the scoresheet 10 minutes in the second half. Once again popping up on the right-hand side of the pitch, the free range left winger collected Casemiro’s slick pass and battered it into the roof of Bernd Leno’s net.

Loser

With a lunge inspired by Micky van de Ven’s display against Liverpool earlier this season, Harry Maguire needlessly set Old Trafford on edge for a bonkers finale. United’s reckless centre back didn’t break Jiménez’s leg, but gave away a penalty which Fulham’s spirited resolve had warranted.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Matheus Cunha (right) was on the scoresheet once again. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—8.1: Made several crucial stops in open play but was unable to get a handle on Jiménez’s bizarre, stuttering spot kick.

RB: Diogo Dalot—7.6: Given a far more overtly defensive role, Dalot was powerless to stop Samu Chukwueze repeatedly bundling his way past him.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.3: Lunged in too late to give away a penalty which created a needlessly nervy conclusion.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—7.0: On hand to make a few crucial clearances.

LB: Luke Shaw—6.7: With Cunha tucking infield, it was on Shaw to trundle up the wing and offer United some width down the left, yet he delivered little attacking threat.

CM: Casemiro—8.8: Rolled back the years with an all-action display befitting somehow far younger than the 33-year-old.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.3: Careening around the pitch with a refreshed sense of energy and freedom. Each impressive outing for the 20-year-old makes Ruben Amorim’s disdain all the more puzzling.

AM: Bruno Fernandes (c)—8.6: United’s perennial bellwether was purring, much like most of the team.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.5: Managed to actually outrun the blisteringly swift Antonee Robinson, who also struggled to match Amad’s deftness of touch.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—7.1: More of a nuisance rather than anything more penetrative, left that up to the players on either side of him.

LW: Matheus Cunha—7.5: Stepping in for the injured Patrick Dorgu, Cunha was given a very different brief, wandering all over the pitch from his nominal position on the left flank.

SUB: Benjamin Šeško (74’ for Cunha)—7.7: Hit the bar with his first touch of the ball and then proceeded to nod over any easier chance on the rebound before coolly dispatching the winning goal.

SUB: Manuel Ugarte (75’ for Casemiro)—6.5: Offered a fraction of Casemiro’s command and presence.

SUB: Noussair Mazraoui (86’ for Dalot)—N/A

SUB: Leny Yoro (90’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Tyrell Malacia, Joshua Zirkzee, Shea Lacey.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Casemiro was the star of the show. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

“It isn’t goodbye,” Casemiro declared. “I will always be with Manchester United.” Yet, as of next season, he will not be in Manchester United’s midfield. The veteran five-time Champions League winner underscored his continued importance to this iteration of the Red Devils with a remarkably composed display against Fulham. He may have admittedly been operating against a rather underwhelming midfield trio, but the Cottagers are not to be underestimated. United’s hunt for Casemiro’s replacement this summer will be crucial .

. While Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo have been emboldened by the switch in system, Luke Shaw was not at his best in an attacking left back role. After years of injury hell, the energy and athleticism which defined his game in years gone by has undoubtedly faded. Shaw’s blend of incision in possession and deceptively imposing physique made for a natural fit at left centre back in a three, yet, tasked to man the entire left flank with Cunha wandering off, the 30-year-old looked decidedly uncomfortable.

The Numbers That Explain Hidden Side to Man Utd’s Win

Jorge Cuenca’s joy was short-lived. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Fulham outshot United 14 to 13 and created more xG (1.97 to 1.74). This propensity to surge forward was evident in patches throughout the contest—Joachim Anderson had the game’s first big chance when the score was goalless—yet became undoubtedly heightened in Casemiro’s absence.

This propensity to surge forward was evident in patches throughout the contest—Joachim Anderson had the game’s first big chance when the score was goalless—yet became undoubtedly heightened in Casemiro’s absence. Senne Lammens may have shipped two goals but still put in a stunning display . Fulham’s xGOT—an estimate of how many goals they would be expected to score based on the speed and placement of shots on target—was a lofty 3.27. Lammens singlehanded prevented United drawing 3–3.

. Fulham’s xGOT—an estimate of how many goals they would be expected to score based on the speed and placement of shots on target—was a lofty 3.27. Lammens singlehanded prevented United drawing 3–3. Casemiro’s header was United’s 12th set-piece goal of the season , only Arsenal with their feverish obsession over dead balls can better that tally in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils only scored 10 goals from these scenarios over the entirety of the 2024–25 campaign, proving that they have ridden the wave of swollen set-piece importance which has gripped the rest of the division this season.

, only Arsenal with their feverish obsession over dead balls can better that tally in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils only scored 10 goals from these scenarios over the entirety of the 2024–25 campaign, proving that they have ridden the wave of swollen set-piece importance which has gripped the rest of the division this season. Bruno Fernandes notched his 11th Premier League assist of the campaign on Sunday. This now represents his most creatively prolific season in English football since his first full year in the country half a decade ago.

Statistic Man Utd Fulham Possession 42% 58% Expected Goals (xG) 1.74 1.97 Total Shots 13 14 Shots on Target 6 6 Big Chances 3 2 Passing Accuracy 87% 90% Fouls Committed 6 9 Corners 3 7

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE