Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
Manchester City travels to Villa Park this weekend looking for something, anything to jump start their season.
Losing in the Manchester derby is one thing, but the manner in which the side collapsed late in the second half is yet another sign that things are not right with Pep Guardiola's team. Aston Villa pose another difficult test as Guardiola continues to tinker with his lineup.
As if things couldn't get any worse, Ruben Dias is set to miss three to four weeks through injury. Guardiola will need his team to step up, remind themselves of who they are and what they can be if a title charge is on the cards moving forward.
Here's how Manchester City could look come Aston Villa.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-1-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Don't be surprised if Guardiola puts Ortega back into the side after Ederson struggled last week in the derby.
RB: Kyle Walker—Walker starts on the right continuing to struggle this season.
CB: Manuel Akanji—With Ruben Dias hurt, Akanji comes into the side.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian pairs Akanji after scoring last time out against Manchester United.
LB: Rico Lewis—Lewis starts on the left as a dynamic player that can get forward.
CDM: İlkay Gündoğan—The German will sit deeper looking to control the pace and get things going in possession.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The ex-Chelsea midfielder came off the bench last time out.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian combines with Kovačić in attack, but could make way for Phil Foden if things aren't going their way.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Bernardo starts on the right once again.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Doku provides pace and width looking to stretch Aston Villa's defense.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland needs to score to fend off Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race.