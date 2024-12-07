Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Manchester City travels to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face off against Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace.
City finally snapped its run of seven games without a win in all competitions defeating Nottingham Forest midweek. With a trip to Italy looming in the Champions League next week, defeating Palace on the road will give the team belief they're back on the right track. Fans know they need it, and so does Pep Guardiola.
After trying to shift things up, Manchester City should look similar to how it set up against Nottingham Forest. Or, Guardiola shakes things up yet again despite the win.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Would be very funny if after winning a game for the first time in what feels like forever, Pep swaps back to Ederson. Ortega should start again.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian remains in the back line on the left.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji moves inside after playing at right back against Forest.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias keeps his spot in defense partnering Akanji.
RB: Kyle Walker—Walker was a subsitute off the bench in the win against Forest. He starts to make up for absences in the squad.
CDM: İlkay Gündoğan—No surprise here. The German remains in a double pivot controlling and patrolling the midfiield.
CDM: Bernardo Silva—Silva drops a bit deeper against Forest providing control, but also the ability to dribble forward, pick out a pass and be dangerous in the penalty area.
LW: Jeremy Doku—Doku starts once again after picking up a goal in the second half against Forest.
CAM: Kevin De Bruyne—What a boost De Bruyne's return was for Guardiola.
RW: Savinho—If Bernardo starts centrally and a bit deeper, Savinho should come back into the side.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland might not have scored against Forest, but the win should give him confidence moving forward to get back to his scoring ways.