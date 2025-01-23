Manchester United 2-1 Rangers: Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes Wins it at the Death
Manchester United defeated Rangers in the Europa League moving one step closer to that coveted bye to the round of 16.
The home side had opportunities to open the scoring early, but the opener ended up being a blunder by Rangers goalkeeper, Jack Butland, who diverted a Christian Eriksen corner for an own goal. Cyriel Dessers thought he scored the equalizer to rescue a point in the 88th minute for Rangers, but Bruno Fernandes rescued his side in the 92nd minute giving the Red Devils a dramatic lead and victory.
Given the club's struggles and managerial change earlier in the season, some might be surprised that the Red Devils haven't lost a game yet in the European competition. Ruben Amorim fielded a strong lineup and rightly so given he can use this competition to continue building rhythm and consistency with his players and preferred system. Amorim would be wise to continue taking this competition seriously given anything can happen once the knockouts begin.
Manchester United haven't quite secured direct qualification for the round of 16 with just one game remaining. The side will be motivated to pick up a win and earn that bye next week against FCSB in their final league phase game.
Player ratings from Manchester United's win below.
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Altay Bayindir
7.7/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.8/10
CB: Lisandro Martinez
8.4/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.9/10
RWB: Amad Diallo
7.5/10
CM: Christian Eriksen
7.0/10
CM: Toby Collyer
7.2/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
7.5/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
7.7/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
8.6/10
ST: Joshua Zirkzee
6.3/10
SUB: Harry Maguire (46' for De Ligt)
5.7/10
SUB: Tyrell Malacia (55' for Yoro)
6.3/10
SUB: Manuel Ugarte (73' for Collyer)
6.0/10
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (73' for Eriksen)
6.6/10
SUB: Rasmus Hojlund (82' for Zirkzee)
N/A
Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes