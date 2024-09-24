Manchester United Shares First Look at Old Trafford Regeneration Plans
Manchester United revealed the first look at a new stadium concept that would replace Old Trafford.
Dubbed "Old Trafford Regeneration", the plan details an economic report done by Oxford Economics. The plan calls for a new 100,000 seat stadium that, according to the release, would add an additional £7.3 billion to the United Kingdom's economy. Watch the first look here.
"The initial findings are based on a range of potential development opportunities in the Old Trafford area, including a 100,000-seater world-class stadium, plus new mixed-use developments around the stadium and in the adjacent Trafford Wharfside area, which will benefit the local community, attract new residents, increase job provision, and make it a vibrant destination for visitors from Manchester, the UK and all around the world," Manchester United said.
Manchester United is favoring a new stadium rather than renovating Old Trafford, according to ESPN. A final decision has not been made.
Manchester United's Old Trafford Regeneration Plans
According to a report from ESPN in March, Sir Jim Ratcliffe would prefer to build a new stadium instead of updating Old Trafford. The stadium could reportedly cost up to $2.57 billion to develop and require outside investment.
The Premier League club put together the 'Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force' in March lead by Lord Sebastion Coe, former Chair of the organizing committee for the 2012 London Olympics. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council, and Gary Neville, former captain of Manchester United, are also part of the coalition.
Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, highlighted the lack of a world-class stadium like Wembley, the Nou Camp or Santiago Bernabéu in the announcement.