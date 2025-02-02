Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League
Manchester United face Crystal Palace in Premier League action after advancing midweek to the Europa League round of 16.
The Reds are in seek of back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season. Ruben Amorim's team defeated Fulham last time out in the league completing a league double over the Cottagers. As well, Manchester United booked their spot in the Europa League round of 16 by defeating FCSB midweek. Winning against Crystal Palace would be a big momentum boost for the team considering their spot in the table.
If Palace pulls off what some would consider an upset, they'd leapfrog Manchester United in the table.
Here's how Amorim's team could line up against Crystal Palace.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana––Onana returns to the starting lineup after Bayindir started in the Europa League.
CB: Lisandro Martinez—The World Cup winner scored the deciding goal against Fulham.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire starts after being rested against FCSB.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro had a substitute appearance against FCSB, so he should be ready to start.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan starts in his natural position after filling in centrally in the Europa League.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan was fully rested midweek.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo assisted and scored in the Europa League this past week.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot scored the goal that secured Manchester United a spot in the round of 16.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain leads the attack.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho––The Argentine comes back into the side after coming off the bench and assisting Mainoo's goal.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund—The Dane starts up top once again as Amorim has given both him and Joshua Zirkzee minutes in most games.