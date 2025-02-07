Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: FA Cup
Manchester United host Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup as they continue their defense of the trophy.
The title holders dispatched Arsenal in the previous round on penalties. While Ruben Amorim struggles to find consistency in the Premier League, a deep run in the FA Cup would be a big boost in his first season when coupled with potentially a deep Europa League run.
The Red Devils will be without Lisandro Martinez who was stretchered off in their loss to Crystal Palace. Amorim stated in his pre-match press conference that they do not know the extent of the injury, but that the World Cup winner will be out for a while. Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, Man United's two January signings, are ready to play, per Amorim.
With a break until Feb. 16 after Leicester City, Amorim should field a strong lineup against a Premier League side.
Here's how Manchester United's XI could look come the FA Cup fourth round.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-3)
GK: Altay Bayindir––Bayindir returns in net as Manchester United's cup keeper.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman returns to the starting lineup given Martinez's injury
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire starts once again in the center of defense.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro completed the full 90 last time out against Palace and will be eager to keep a clean sheet.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui starts looking to get up and down the right flank. He could be called upon to fill in centrally moving forward.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan should start as the more combative, dueling midfielder as Amorim continues to figure out his best central pivot.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes starts alongside Ugarte captaining the side.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot faces competition now from Dorgu, so he'll have to up his game or risk losing minutes to the Danish defender.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho––After rumors of a move to Chelsea, Garnacho is here to stay and should start up top off the left.
RW: Amad Diallo—Diallo is one of Manchester United's most threatening players on the attack.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund—After starting Kobbie Mainoo at striker, Hojlund starts as Amorim still doesn't know who his best option up front is.