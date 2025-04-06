Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City
The Manchester derby headlines the Premier League match calendar this weekend as Manchester United take on Manchester City.
Manchester United might have returned from the international break with a disappointing 1–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but the Red Devils are right back in action five days later against their biggest rivals. Manchester United and Manchester City are set to clash at Old Trafford with three points and a lot of pride on the line.
Ruben Amorim's first signature win as Manchester United's new coach came back in December when his side rallied a late comeback to defeat Manchester City 1–2 at the Etihad. Now, the Red Devils have the opportunity to defeat the Citizens twice in the same season for the first time since their 2019–20 campaign.
The Portuguese manager will be thrilled to potentially have Kobbie Mainoo back in his squad for the first time since the 19-year-old suffered a muscle injury in February. Harry Maguire and Mason Mount also both returned against Nottingham Forest and are available to feature in the Manchester derby. Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt, though, after the center back suffered a knock in Tuesday's fixture.
Here's how Manchester United could lineup vs. Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday, Apr. 6.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana—The goalkeeper has kept just one clean sheet for Manchester United in his last 11 appearances.
CB: Leny Yoro—The 19-year-old has stepped up and delivered amid the Red Devils' injury woes this season.
CB: Harry Maguire—Expect the England international to return the XI should De Ligt be unavailable to start.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui will look to put in a better performance at the back after losing the most duels (12) against Nottingham Forest.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Ever since Patrick Dorgu's arrival, Dalot has been a permanent feature on the right for the Red Devils.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan was pulled at halftime on Tuesday, but he still Amorim's best option in the middle of the park.
DM: Casemiro—Casemiro is the obvious choice to partner Ugarte until Mainoo returns to full match fitness.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu is set to start in his first ever Manchester derby.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Amorim left the Argentine out of his squad when the two Premier League giants faced off in December, but has since worked his way back into Amorim's XI.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes comes into the fixture with five goals and two assists in his last three appearances for United.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Joshua Zirkzee's struggles against Nottingham Forest left the door open for Højlund to lead the line. The striker finally broke his goal drought against Leicester City before the international break, where he scored again for Denmark.