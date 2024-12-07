Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim looks to bounce back after suffering his first defeat in charge.
The Red Devils lost to Arsenal for a historic, fourth time in a row in the Premier League last time out. A promising start collapsed in the second half when the Gunners scored two goals from corner kicks. Amorim gets a big boost to his squad with Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez available for selection after serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Sat 13th place on 19 points, a win could catapult Manchester United up the table. At the minimum, the host would leapfrog the visitor in the standings. After a strong start to the season, Nottingham Forest has lost three of its last four league games.
Amorim must figure out his best XI fast so this season is not completely lost.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana looks to get back to clean sheet ways leading the league with six.
CB: Lisandro Martinez—Martinez comes back into the defense after missing Arsenal due to yellow card accumulation.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt nearly scored against Arsenal if not for the hands of a diving David Raya at full stretch.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui finalizes the defense. The summer signing has been one of the team's best players this season.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese defender starts once again.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan did well against Arsenal's midfield in the first 45.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo starts after missing the Arsenal tie due to yellow card accumulation.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amad starts after being left out last time.
CAM: Marcus Rashford—Rashford was a second half substitute at Arsenal.
CAM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes was decent in the first half against Arsenal, but he'll have to be better as he learns Amorim's system.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—The former Bologna comes back into the team after starting on the bench last time out.