Marc-Andre ter Stegen Sends Emotional Message As Barcelona Exit Confirmed

Marc-André ter Stegen admitted to being overwhelmed with emotion as he sealed his loan switch from Barcelona to Girona.

The goalkeeper lost his place in Barcelona’s starting lineup during the summer as Joan García arrived at Camp Nou, before a nasty back injury ended his hopes of fighting for his future and eliminated the prospect of a summer departure.

Now back available, Ter Stegen was forced into a reserve role under Hansi Flick upon his return, begrudgingly accepting the need to depart in order to prevent his career from stalling.

A six-month loan with Catalan neighbors Girona was eventually agreed, with Barcelona bidding a formal farewell to Ter Stegen late on Tuesday.

“Today is my last day this season with my teammates and the staff at FC Barcelona, and I truly have mixed feelings,” Ter Stegen wrote on social media shortly after his move was confirmed.

“So many memories and emotions are running through me right now. For nearly 12 years, this club, and especially this locker room, has been my home. A place where I’ve grown as a player and as a person, and where I’ve lived unforgettable moments.

“I feel deeply grateful and proud. I love this club, this city and this region. They carry a feeling inside me that will never fade. Your support over all these years has been incredible, thank you from my heart.

“To the locker room: thank you for so many years shared, for the daily life together, the laughs, the battles and the respect. I carry you with me. I’ve had the immense honor of wearing the captain’s armband, something I will carry with me forever.

“Now my journey continues in Catalunya, and I’m really looking forward to what’s ahead. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and hope to see many more trophies lifted. See you soon.”

World Cup Prospects Central to Ter Stegen’s Thinking

Ter Stegen wants to start for Germany at the World Cup. | Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

While Ter Stegen always made it clear he wanted to stay at Barcelona, it became abundantly clear that only an emergency would bring him minutes at Camp Nou this season.

Sitting on the sidelines, having already missed the entirety of the first half of the campaign through injury, was not an option for Ter Stegen, who has the chance to be Germany’s starting goalkeeper at a major tournament for the first time after Manuel Neuer’s international retirement in August 2024.

While his international career has spanned 14 years, Ter Stegen has just 44 caps for Germany to his name, having operated largely as the primary cover for Neuer for the past decade. The race to be Julian Nagelsmann’s new starter is very much alive and Ter Stegen has ensured he will remain part of the conversation.

Ter Stegen’s loan with Girona does not include a purchase clause—his loan side can only afford to pay a fraction of his current wages—meaning he will return to Barcelona shortly before this summer’s tournament. A permanent exit appears to be a certainty, however, with 24-year-old García currently shining as Barcelona’s starter.

