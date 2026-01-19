Marc Guehi Sends First Message After Sealing Man City Transfer

Marc Guéhi has admitted his delight at joining “the best club in England” after sealing his switch to Manchester City.

Guéhi was in the final six months of his contract with Crystal Palace and had been widely expected to depart on a free transfer in the summer, when City were set to compete with a number of Europe’s elite sides for his signature.

However, an injury crisis in defence saw City accelerate their plans, striking a deal worth an initial £20 million (£26.8 million) to bring Guéhi to the Etihad this month.

“I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player,” Guéhi said after signing a contract to tie himself to his new club until 2031.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.

“I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen. I love football—it has given me so much for so long—and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family.

“I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do.”

Guéhi ‘One of the Best’ in England

Guéhi’s excitement was shared by sporting director Hugo Viana, who could not hide his delight at formally beating the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to the signature of one of Europe’s most-wanted players.

“It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City,” Viana said.

“I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.

“He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch.

“I am so pleased it was us he chose to join. Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt.”

