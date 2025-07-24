Marcus Rashford Shows Respect to Man Utd, Explains Barcelona Loan Motive
Marcus Rashford declined to criticise Manchester United’s handling of his future after completing his loan move to Barcelona, and said Hansi Flick played a big role in his switch to Spain.
Rashford, United’s highest earner, held a special bond with fans after coming through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 games. But a clash with new manager Ruben Amorim over his training levels late last year ultimately saw him frozen out of the squad.
The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa on a six-month loan in January and returned to be ordered to train away from the rest of the squad. United wanted a permanent sale but ultimately agreed to send Rashford on loan to Barcelona, who will have the option to pursue a permanent transfer next summer.
As he was presented to the press, Rashford was quizzed on recent comments from former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker, who told Cadena SER’s Què T'hi Jugues that United were to blame for Rashford’s issues, not the player himself.
“The situation with United is that the club is in a period of change—and they have been for a while,” Rashford responded.
“I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester United, it’s been an important part of not only my career but my life. But in football, the same as in life, not everything goes as simply as you may have thought. This is my next step, my next chapter.”
Rashford’s desire to join Barcelona was well-documented during the first few months of the transfer window, and the forward confessed his determination to play for the La Liga champions dates back to January.
“I was clear on my preference from the very beginning—actually from maybe in January,” he revealed. “But that didn’t work out and so I went to Villa and I enjoyed a good period there. The summer came around and my choice was easy. I would have waited longer if I had to wait longer.
“I feel at home here; it’s a very family-oriented club. I always try to make decisive, quick and dynamic moves, and I’ve always loved good football. That’s why, since I was little, I’ve loved watching Barça, just like all football fans.
“They won a ton of titles last year, and I can see they’re ambitious to win more this year, very excited. I think it’s a club every player wants to play for. They’ve made me feel at home in these first few hours; everyone has made me feel very comfortable.
“One of the key reasons for me coming here was [Hansi Flick], the conversation I had with him was very positive. “I’m eager to get started and learn from the ‘Barça method’. He’s one of the great coaches. Last season, he did an incredible job with a young team.
“I thank the fans for the welcome and hope you enjoy it. It’s my first time here, and the first game will be a special moment.”