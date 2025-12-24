Marcus Rashford Reveals ‘Ultimate Goal’ of Barcelona Loan Spell
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford described a permanent stay at Barcelona as his “ultimate goal,” but warned that it is not the only driving force behind his promising start to life in Catalonia.
Rashford has been pining after a move to Barça since the winter of 2024. After falling firmly out of favor under Ruben Amorim at his boyhood club, it became clear to the academy graduate that he would have to move on. As Rashford subsequently admitted, Barcelona was the dream last January, yet a short-term stay at Aston Villa would have to suffice.
After impressing in the Midlands and with the door to United still firmly shut—quite literally, at times, as Amorim reportedly advised Rashford over the summer to only attend the club’s training facility after the first team had gone home—his dream was finally realized.
It’s been a bright beginning for the 28-year-old. Only Lamine Yamal can boast more direct goal contributions for Barcelona than Rashford’s impressive tally of 15 (seven goals, eight assists) across all competitions. Injuries to Yamal and Raphinha at the start of the campaign opened up slots in the frontline for the loanee to fill, yet Hansi Flick has taken to experimenting with all three players in the same starting XI now that they are all fit.
Rashford is playing for his future. Barcelona are yet to confirm whether they will trigger the €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.4 million) option in his loan deal to make the move permanent, which is clearly what the player is hoping for.
“Of course, what I want is to stay at Barça,” he reiterated to SPORT. However, the allure of silverware and immediate glory is behind his feverish appetite in training and on the pitch.
“It’s an ultimate goal,” Rashford said of staying, “but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my best. The purpose is to win. Barça is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.”
“I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a football player,” he added, “so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”
Rashford’s Barcelona Stats
Statistic (All Comps)
Rashford Value
Squad Rank
Appearances
24
=2nd
Starts
16
=7th
Minutes
1,569
5th
Total Goal Contributions
15
2nd
Non-Penalty Goals
7
=2nd
Assists
8
2nd
Rashford: I Can’t Complain
While other English exports have struggled to settle on their travels—Trent Alexander-Arnold’s difficult Real Madrid adaptation is the most recent example—Rashford has fully embraced life in Barcelona.
“I’m adapting very well to the club and the city,” he gushed. “From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed. For me, the reason I’m here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but in life everything happens very quickly, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I’m totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I can’t complain.”
Alongside the sun, sea and sand, Barcelona brings the pressure of a relentless Spanish media sniffing around for any whisper of controversy, however spurious their sources may be—just ask Jules Kounde.
Yet, Rashford is painfully familiar with tabloid scrutiny from his time at Manchester United. If anything, he thrives off it.
“There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure, it’s the kind you want as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer,” the England international argued argued. “I can’t be in a place where they don’t demand important objectives; for me, it’s more difficult to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their highest.”
The demands are undoubtedly lofty, but Rashford has so far met each one.