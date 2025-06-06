Matheus Cunha: New Man Utd Signing Plays for Brazil, Doesn't Go to Plan
Manchester United supporters will have taken great interest in Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with Ecuador in the early hours of Friday morning.
Not only did the encounter mark the return of Casemiro and Antony to the national team, it offered a first glimpse of Matheus Cunha since his £62.5 million ($84.7 million) move to Old Trafford was confirmed.
Those who stayed up late to watch the clash will have been left disappointed by the goalless draw, but those of a United persuasion did at least see their new star signing in action.
Here’s how Cunha got on in Brazil’s 0–0 draw with Ecuador.
Matheus Cunha vs. Ecuador
Carlo Ancelotti, who was taking charge of his first Brazil match, restored Casemiro to the starting lineup against Ecuador but both Antony and Cunha had to accept places on the bench. The latter did earn some game time as a substitute but wasn’t introduced until the 64th minute.
United’s shiny new forward struggled to make a quick-fire impact after being brought on and was unable to tilt the occasion in Brazil’s favour. He had just 18 touches and didn’t manage a single chance or shot in his relatively brief time on the field.
Cunha replaced Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who was leading the line, but didn’t leave a lasting impression. He picked up a match rating of just 6.1 on FotMob and Brazilian outlet GE were even more savage, giving him an underwhelming 5.5.
On Cunha’s performance GE wrote: “Just like [Gabriel] Martinelli, he entered the game at a time when Brazil was not producing much. In the first play, he made a great run down the right, but then failed to be efficient offensively."
Friday’s match marked Cunha’s 14th senior appearance for Brazil. He scored his first international goal during the March international break in a bruising 4–1 defeat to bitter rivals Argentina.
When Do Brazil Play Next?
Cunha will be offered another chance to impress Ancelotti when Brazil take to the field on Wednesday, 11 June. The Seleção face Paraguay in another World Cup qualifier as they edge closer to confirming their place at next summer’s tournament, with the match taking place in São Paulo and kicking off at 1.45 a.m. BST.
Given Brazil’s inability to break down Ecuador, Cunha may be offered a start against Paraguay as Ancelotti searches for a first win—and goal—of his tenure. While Brazil are all but guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup, they are yet to officially book their ticket and currently sit behind upcoming opponents Paraguay.