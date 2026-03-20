Mauricio Pochettino, Emma Hayes Earnings Revealed—Major Wage Gap

Mauricio Pochettino will lead the U.S. men’s national team into the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is being paid a heavy freight to do so, with the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filings revealing his and other key members’ earnings.

The Argentine coach earned just over $5 million through the first seven months of his tenure, which began when he stepped into the role as a replacement for Gregg Berhalter and interim manager, B.J. Callaghan.

While the filings do not show his salary, because he was hired in 2024, the annualized numbers work out to $6,040,600 in yearly earnings. It marks a massive gap between him and U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes, hired in 2023, whose annualized number works out to $1,116,835.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the fired Berhalter, now manager of MLS side Chicago Fire, earned almost $700,000 in base salary, $325,000 in “bonus and incentive compensation” and about $750,000 in severance after being fired with two years remaining on his contract.

Do the Results Speak for the Salary?

Mauricio Pochettino has made progress with the USMNT this calendar year. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

While Pochettino’s wages stand out, it marks a major dip from the reported $13 to $14 million he earned in his one season with Chelsea in the Premier League during the 2023–24 campaign.

Since taking over the USMNT, Pochettino has led the team to an 8W-2L-2D record. While he initially struggled to find a consistent player pool and positive results, falling short at the 2025 Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup, more recent results—undefeated in the last five games—have shown significant progress.

This summer, he will lead the USMNT into the nation’s second men’s World Cup on home soil, with the team taking on Group D against Paraguay, Australia and one of Turkïye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo.

On the women’s side, Hayes coached the USWNT through a friendly-heavy 2025 following their Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games. The team is undefeated in 2026 thus far following three March fixtures. 2026 will also see the former Chelsea women’s manager take on the Concacaf Championship, which serves as the qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Outside of the top coaches in 2025, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson earned $898,787, of which $658,787 was listed as salary and $240,000 as bonus. Sporting director Matt Crocker was listed at $990,792, including $658,787 in salary, $179,100 in bonus and $152,905 in a relocation payment.

How Pochettino’s Pay Compares to Other Men’s International Managers

Tuchel earns more than Pochettino with his England managerial role. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

While national team salaries are not public information, a GiveMeSport report suggested that Pochettino is the third-highest-paid coach in men’s international soccer.

His wages only trail those of Thomas Tuchel’s England salary of a reported $6.7 million annually, as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s salary with Brazil, which stands at a towering $11 million each year, according to reports.

Other coaches among the top earners include Fabio Cannavaro with World Cup debutants Uzbekistan, Julian Nagelsmann with Germany and Roberto Martínez with Portugal.

Whether or not Pochettino sticks with the U.S. team post-World Cup remains unclear, with the manager having previously stated that he would “love to come back” to the English Premier League and to club management.

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