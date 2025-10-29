SI

Max Dowman Sets Astonishing Arsenal Record in Carabao Cup Tie

15-year-old prodigy Max Dowman has already impressed at senior level with Arsenal.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Max Dowman has made Arsenal history.
Max Dowman has made Arsenal history. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Max Dowman has become the youngest starter in Arsenal history after being named in Mikel Arteta’s XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Dowman has already made three senior appearances over 54 minutes for the Gunners this term after an impressive preseason campaign, two of which have come in the Premier League and the other arriving in the third round Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.

Arteta has made sweeping changes from the weekend’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Wednesday’s cup duel with Brighton, with Dowman entering the Arsenal lineup for the first time at senior level.

Dowman’s presence in the makes him the youngest starter in the club’s illustrious history at just 15 years and 302 days, beating the previous record set by fellow academy graduate Jack Porter in the Carabao Cup last term—the goalkeeper making his senior debut against Bolton Wanderers at 16 years and 72 days.

Dowman, expected to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, is already the second-youngest appearance-maker in Premier League history, beaten only by teammate Ethan Nwaneri, and could set plenty of more records before the 2025–26 season concludes.

Arsenal’s Youngest Ever Starters

Player

Date of Start

Age

Max Dowman

October 2025

15 years, 302 days

Jack Porter

September 2024

16 years, 72 days

Cesc Fàbregas

October 2003

16 years, 177 days

Jack Wilshere

September 2008

16 years, 266 days

Gerry Ward

August 1953

16 years, 321 days

David O’Leary

August 1975

17 years, 106 days

Serge Gnabry

October 2012

17 years, 108 days

Arturo Lopoli

October 2004

17 years, 125 days

Richie Powling

October 1973

17 years, 159 days

Ethan Nwaneri

September 2024

17 years, 188 days

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

