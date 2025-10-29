Max Dowman Sets Astonishing Arsenal Record in Carabao Cup Tie
Max Dowman has become the youngest starter in Arsenal history after being named in Mikel Arteta’s XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Dowman has already made three senior appearances over 54 minutes for the Gunners this term after an impressive preseason campaign, two of which have come in the Premier League and the other arriving in the third round Carabao Cup win over Port Vale.
Arteta has made sweeping changes from the weekend’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Wednesday’s cup duel with Brighton, with Dowman entering the Arsenal lineup for the first time at senior level.
Dowman’s presence in the makes him the youngest starter in the club’s illustrious history at just 15 years and 302 days, beating the previous record set by fellow academy graduate Jack Porter in the Carabao Cup last term—the goalkeeper making his senior debut against Bolton Wanderers at 16 years and 72 days.
Dowman, expected to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, is already the second-youngest appearance-maker in Premier League history, beaten only by teammate Ethan Nwaneri, and could set plenty of more records before the 2025–26 season concludes.
Arsenal’s Youngest Ever Starters
Player
Date of Start
Age
Max Dowman
October 2025
15 years, 302 days
Jack Porter
September 2024
16 years, 72 days
Cesc Fàbregas
October 2003
16 years, 177 days
Jack Wilshere
September 2008
16 years, 266 days
Gerry Ward
August 1953
16 years, 321 days
David O’Leary
August 1975
17 years, 106 days
Serge Gnabry
October 2012
17 years, 108 days
Arturo Lopoli
October 2004
17 years, 125 days
Richie Powling
October 1973
17 years, 159 days
Ethan Nwaneri
September 2024
17 years, 188 days