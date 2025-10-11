Neymar Linked With Stunning Lionel Messi Reunion at Inter Miami
Inter Miami are reported to be considering reuniting one of the most feared attacking trios in football, with Neymar said to be on the radar of the Major League Soccer side.
Neymar, now 33 years old, is in the final two months of his contract with Santos, having returned to Brazil in January in an attempt to reignite a career which stalled following a serious injury suffered just days after a €90 million ($104.4 million) move to Al Hilal.
Now exploring his options beyond the end of the current calendar year, Neymar could take his talents to MLS as the Daily Mail claim he is under consideration by those in charge in Miami.
While the concept of signing Neymar is significant in isolation, a move for the Brazil international would reunite Barcelona’s famous ‘MSN’ trio which also included Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
The three forwards were arguably in their primes together in the 2014–15 season, when they combined to score a whopping 122 goals across a campaign which yielded La Liga and Champions League glory.
Inter Miami Looking for Another Statement Signing
Miami may have space to sign Neymar following the retirements of both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. While Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul will take one Designated Player spot, one more remains open for the Herons.
Talks are on with free agent left back Sergio Reguilón as a direct replacement for Alba but Miami chiefs are looking for more statement signings to bolster the squad.
A move to MLS is thought to appeal to Neymar’s representatives during a World Cup year but direct talks between the two parties are yet to take place.
No player has played alongside Neymar more than Messi, who shared the pitch with the Brazilian winger no fewer than 206 times during their spells with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.