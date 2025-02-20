SI

Mexico NT Forward Challenging Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

Julián Quiñones has scored 13 goals during his first season in the Saudi Pro League.

Roberto Casillas

Julián Quiñones is shining during his first season in the Saudi Pro League.
Julián Quiñones is shining during his first season in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema continue to score goals for fun in the twilight of their careers, with the pair leading the Golden Boot race in the Saudi Pro League. However, an unlikely challenger for the goalscoring award has emerged: Mexico national team forward, Julián Quiñones.

Ronaldo leads the way with 16 goals, with Benzema one behind in second. Quiñones, fueled by six goals in his last five games, has climbed up to third in the race with 13 goals. The 27-year-old has more goals that big name players like Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Ivan Toney. With 14 games remaining in the Saudi Pro League season, the Mexico international could very well hunt down the two Real Madrid Legends.

The Colombian born Quiñones emerged from the academy of Liga MX side Tigres, making his debut in 2016. After struggling to find continuity in the early years of his career, he moved to Atlas in 2021, where he played a key role in the team winning back-to-back championships — their first Liga MX title in over 70 years.

His break out earned him a move to Club América, where he once again won consecutive Liga MX titles between 2023–24. During his first season with Las Águilas, he completed his naturalization process and he made his debut with El Tri on Nov. 2023. Since then, he's featured for Mexico in the Copa América 2024, Concacaf Nations League and international friendlies, scoring once in his 10 appearances.

Following his success with América, he moved to Saudi side Al Qadsiah last summer, forming an attacking partnership with former Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Al Qadsiah currently sit fourth in the league, much in part due to Quiñones' output in front of goal.

With Santiago Giménez breaking longstanding Champions League records, Raúl Jiménez back to form in the Premier League, Henry Martín shining for the best club in Liga MX (América) and Quiñones challenging Ronaldo and Benzema for the golden boot in Saudi, Javier Aguirre has a tough decision ahead of him to pick out El Tri's starting forwards in March's Concacaf Nations League semifinals clash vs. Canada.

Saudi Pro League Golden Boot Race 2024-25

Rank

Player

Goals

Team

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

16

Al Nassr

2.

Karim Benzema

15

Al Ittihad

T3.

Julián Quiñones

13

Al Qadsiah

T3.

Marcos Leonardo

13

Al Hilal

T5.

Abderrazak Hamdallah

12

Al Shabab

T5.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

12

Al Hilal

7.

Georges-Kévin N'Koudou

11

Damac

T8.

Myziane Maolida

10

Al Kholood

T8.

Musa Barrow

10

Al Taawoun

T8.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

10

Al Qadsiah

T8.

Ivan Toney

10

Al Ahli

Roberto Casillas
