Mexico Defender Receives Three-Month Ban for Violent Tackle
Mexico's Football Federation handed Luis Ruiz a three-month suspension after the defender committed a horrifying tackle.
Atlante faced Dorados de Sinaloa on Sept. 13 in Matchweek 8 of Liga de Expansión MX. The hosts got off to an early 1–0 lead before Ruiz brutally tackled Christian 'Hobbit' Bermúdez in the 42nd minute that resulted in a straight red card.
The defender lunged in with his studs up and planted the full weight of his boot onto Bermúdez's right lower leg. The Atlante midfielder was stretchered off the pitch and taken straight to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured fibula and tibia in his leg.
Bermúdez needed surgery to repair the double fracture. At age 37, the future of his career remains uncertain after the serious injury. He is surely set for a lengthy layoff, though, as he recovers.
The disciplinary committee investigated the incident and banned Ruiz from playing professional soccer for three months. Plus, he must also serve a four-match suspension for the original red card he received.
Atlante went on to win the match 4–0 with nine men against Dorados' eight men after several players were sent off in the aftermath of the collision. The victors currently sit third in the Apertura standings and take on Tapatío on Friday, Oct. 4.