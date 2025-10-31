Mexico National Team's November Plans Affected by Star Injury
Toluca have confirmed Alexis Vega has suffered an injury that will keep him out of Mexico’s upcoming November international friendlies.
The versatile attacker suffered a hamstring injury in Toluca’s 2–2 draw against Pachuca, and scans have revealed that Vega will be sidelined for close to a month.
“Alexis Vega presents a grade 2 muscular injury on his left hamstring,” Toluca said in a statement. “According to his evolution, he’ll return to sporting activity in an approximate time of three to four weeks.”
Vega will miss the final two games of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 regular season, where Toluca is currently tied atop the standings with Tigres and Cruz Azul in the tight fight to secure home-field advantage in the upcoming playoffs.
The 27-year-old’s 13 goals and 11 assists in 23 Liga MX appearances a season ago were vital for Toluca to win the Clausura 2025 title. Vega has followed that up with four goals and 11 assists this term and Toluca are one of the favorites to repeat as champions.
His strong club form have made Vega an untouchable with El Tri, highlighted by him starting every game in Mexico’s run to win the 2025 Gold Cup. Now, Javier Aguirre will be without one of his most trusted attackers for Mexico’s last two games of the year.
Potential Alexis Vega Replacements for Mexico in November Roster
Aguirre will unveil Mexico’s roster for the November friendly games against Paraguay and Uruguay late next week.
Considering Vega has featured in El Tri’s last 17 matches, he had a guaranteed spot on the November roster. Aguirre will have to pivot and explore alternative, with three players poised to occupy his place in El Tri‘s lineup.
Julian Quiñónes has six goals through six games in the Saudi Pro League this season and looked sharp in Mexico’s 1–1 draw against Ecuador last time out. The former Club América player has underperformed overall in his El Tri career, but Vega’s injury almost guarantees him another shot to impress.
Aguirre has primarily used César Huerta and Hirving "El Chucky” Lozano on the right wing lately, but without Vega, both players could be given a look on the left, where they play regularly at the club level.
Perhaps the most intriguing alternative is to test 17-year-old wonderkid Gilberto Mora on the left, with the freedom to drift centrally. Mora shined in the 2025 U-20 World Cup in that exact role and Aguirre could be wise to try and replicate that with the senior team.
Regardless on who replaces Vega in the upcoming matches, he’s almost guaranteed to be Mexico’s starter when he returns from injury. The next time Vega wears El Tri’s shirt, we’ll be less than half a year away from the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.