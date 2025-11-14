Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay: Legends Return, Gilberto Mora Auditions Once More
The Mexico national team host Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay on Saturday night with Javier Aguirre’s focus fully locked on his potential 2026 World Cup roster.
El Tri suffered a massive wake-up call in the 4–0 defeat to Colombia in October and then managed only a draw against Ecuador at home—a result that extended their winless run to four games after victory over the USMNT in the 2025 Gold Cup final.
Fortunately for Mexico, key pillars Edson Álvarez and Raúl Jiménez are back with the team after missing October’s friendlies. The veterans are the leaders and two of the most influential players of the Aguirre era, with Jiménez responsible of almost half the goals scored this year.
Competition on both wings continues, especially with regular starter Alexis Vega out injured, Diego Lainez and Hirving Lozano should have plenty of minutes to impress. Elsewhere, all eyes will be placed on now 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora. The teenager has been brilliant in recent months, and a good performance against Uruguay could all but guarantee his place at next summer’s World Cup.
Here’s how Mexico could lineup against Uruguay on Saturday night.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3)
GK: Luis Ángel Malagón—Malagón has looked anything but confident in recent games for Mexico and another shaky display will put him under the microscope.
RB: Israel Reyes—With Rodrigo Huescas out for an extended time, Reyes has a chance to lock down the starting right back spot. His defensive acumen allows Jesús Gallardo to be more adventurous down the opposite flank.
CB: César Montes—“El Cachorro” remains one of Aguirre’s most trusted players and his aerial quality make has made him an undisputed starter in the heart of defense.
CB: Johan Vásquez—Vásquez has been stellar despite Genoa’s dreadful start to the Serie A season. After years struggling for consistency, he’s now one of Mexico’s best players.
LB: Jesús Gallardo—A consistent presence in Mexico’s left flank. Gallardo will continue running up and down the wing all the way to his third World Cup appearance.
DM: Edson Álvarez—Mexico’s captain returns after suffering an injury against Japan back in September’s action. He’s looked limited with the ball at his feet recently and although that’s never been his strength, improvement is necessary or Mexico will continue to struggle playing out of the back.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—The Toluca midfielder has dropped his level slightly in the second half of the year. He’s still high on the midfield depth chart, but a poor performance against Uruguay could jeopardize his place in the starting lineup.
CM: Gilberto Mora—Mexico’s wonderkid is back after shining in the U-20 World Cup. He’ll play with El Tri’s senior team for the first time since the Gold Cup final and will aim to add a bit of magic to the team he believes is the 2026 World Cup favorite.
RW: Diego Lainez—Roberto Alvarado is back in the squad but Lainez’s brilliant Apertura 2025 season for Tigres should earn him a start against Uruguay. After being written off following a disappointing spell in Europe, Lainez has a real chance of silencing his doubters and making his World Cup debut next year.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—Mexico’s most important and influential player over the past year is back. With Jiménez leading the line, El Tri’s attack reaches a different dimension.
LW: Hirving Lozano—With Vega out, Lozano will get to play in his preferred role as a left winger. It’s time for the 2018 World Cup hero to prove he’s still capable of shining at the international stage like he did early in his career.