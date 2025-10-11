Surprise MLS Team Joins Race to Sign Mexico National Team Star Gilberto Mora
Gilberto Mora’s future club continues to be a massive topic of discussion and Inter Miami are reportedly the latest team to enter the fight to land the Mexico national team wonderkid.
Five goal involvements in four games during the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup have elevated Mora’s status among the world’s most coveted youngsters. Just days removed from his 17th birthday, the third youngest player in the U-20 World Cup has been the tournament’s best player.
Massive European clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been linked with the Tijuana midfielder, but Inter Miami, who’ve become synonymous with making marquee signings over the past two years, have entered the discussion.
The Herons aim to reconstruct their transfer strategy following the retirements of both Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. According to Sport, Miami wants to pivot from acquiring aging stars to becoming the preferred destination of some of the best young talents in the world.
Mora fits that profile perfectly, but with some of the top clubs in the world also targeting the teenager, any eventual deal for the teenager will not come cheap.
Gilberto Mora’s Agent Speaks on His Transfer Value
Mora will have to wait until he turns 18 to be able to move away from Liga MX given FIFA’s regulations. However, teams can strike a deal with Tijuana beforehand and then simply wait until the Mexican gem reaches adulthood to make the move.
Recent reports suggest that offers from Europe have already arrived for Mora, but Tijuana have rejected them because of their low value.
Mora’s agent Rafaela Pimenta, who’s also in charge of Erling Haaland and fellow Mexico star Santiago Gimenez, spoke about Mora’s value and hinted at what it’ll take to acquire the Mexican phenom.
“With €15 million ($17.4 million) I can’t even buy one of Gilberto Mora’s legs,” Pimenta told TUDN.
Tijuana won’t sell Mora for less than that amount, according to reports, with the team expecting the eventual fee to be almost double that.
If Mora continues his current trajectory, he’ll be part of Mexico’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. If he features in next summer’s tournament, his value is expected to rise even more.
Miami faces a tough challenge to try to sign the wonderkid, not only because of his rapidly increasing value, but because of his preference to make the jump to European soccer.