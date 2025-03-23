Mexico vs. Panama: Concacaf Nations League Final Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Mexico and Panama face off in the Concacaf Nations League final in a rematch of the 2023 Gold Cup final.
Panama pulled off the upset of the tournament with a stoppage time 1–0 victory that ended the USMNT's reign over the tournament. The celebrations after Cecilio Waterman's winner went viral, as Thomas Christiansen's side confirmed they're able to fight against any team in the region and proved Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do before the FIFA World Cup in 15 months.
Mexico dispatched Canada 2–0 in the other semifinal. Raúl Jiménez's continued his resurgence and his brace catapulted him into fourth on El Tri's all-time top scorers list. Javier Aguirre's men delivered a stout defensive performance that nullified Canada's attacking talent. Despite tremendous improvement over the past decade, Canada are still looking for that marquee victory that validates their status as a new powerhouse in the region.
Mexico defeated Panama 3–0 in last year's semifinals, but it took a Santiago Giménez stoppage time winner for El Tri to beat Los Canaleros the last time they met in a final in the 2023 Gold Cup.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final between Mexico and Panama.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Mexico vs. Panama Kick-Off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Mar. 23
- Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Mar. 24 at 1:30 a.m. GMT)
Mexico vs. Panama H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Mexico: 4 wins
- Panama: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Mexico 3–0 Panama (Mar. 21, 2024) 2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Panama
Canada 0–2 Mexico - 3/20/25
USA 0–1 Panama - 3/20/25
River Plate 2–0 Mexico - 1/21/25
Chile 6-1 Panama - 2/8/25
Internacional 0–2 Mexico - 1/16/25
Panama 2-2 Costa Rica - 11/18/24
Mexico 4–0 Honduras - 11/19/24
Costa Rica 0-1 Panama - 11/14/24
Honduras 2–0 Mexico - 11/15/24
Canada 2-1 Panama - 10/15/24
How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama: Concacaf Nations League Final
Per Concacaf
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, Vix+
Mexico
Azteca 7, C5, TUDN, ViX+
Canada
One Soccer, TSN+, TSN 5
United Kingdom
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Mexico Team News
Every outfield player that started for Mexico vs. Canada committed at least one foul during the game. Still, every player is available for the game.
César Montes will be back available after serving his one-match suspension, so Aguirre could opt to re-establish Mexico's main center back partnership with Montes alongside Johan Vázquez, pushing captain Edson Álvarez back into the base of midfield. Álvarez did a good job in the heart of defense, which could make Aguirre decide to setup with three center backs and attacking wing backs like in the quarterfinals victory over Honduras.
Up front, the biggest question remains on if Aguirre will once again play Jiménez and Giménez together. The Fulham striker will definitely start, but Giménez could be removed from the lineup to add another midfielder that allows Mexico to have more control in the central areas, something they lacked against Canada. Yet, the pair are two of Mexico's best players and it could be wise to let them build chemistry on the pitch to establish a solid striker partnership for the near future.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Panama
Mexico predicted Lineup vs. Canada (5-3-2): Malagón; Huescas, Montes, Álvarez, Vázquez, Gallardo; Lira, Alvarado, Vega; Jiménez, Giménez.
Panama Team News
Thomas Christiansen's side continue to find ways to compete against Concacaf's top teams despite the gap in individual talent.
Relying on a well-organized and disciplined defensive foundation that allows the team to remain ordered, Panama have become a modest yet tough opponent to break down. Orlando Mosquera is also a quality shot-stopper that defends his box well and had five pivotal saves against the USMNT.
Adalberto Carrasquilla supplies that touch of technique, vision and magic in the creative midfielder role. The Liga MX player has the ability withstand pressing and pick out passes that lets Panama make the most of spaces left vacant in transitions. With José Fajardo and the in-form Cecilio Waterman as the target men up-top, Panama are equipped to culminate their magical run by winning the nation's first ever major Concacaf trophy.
Panama Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Panama Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (5-4-1): Mosquera; Blackman, Harvey, Farina, Córdoba, Gutiérrez; Martínez, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Rodríguez; Waterman.
Mexico vs. Canada Score Prediction
Mexico will do what the USMNT couldn't and will finish-off the opportunities presented to them.
El Tri will dictate the game against a Panama side that will try to strike with counter attacks, but Mexico's stout back line will stifle any danger they face.
Coming in as the favorites, Aguirre's side will be able to show their character. It's imperative El Tri finds the breakthrough within the hour mark so that nerves and pressure don't start to build. Once Mexico are in front and Panama are forced to take risks, then El Tri will pounce on the spaces exposed.
El Tri will avoid another major international failure, Jiménez and Giménez find the back of the net as Mexico, at long last, return to the summit of Concacaf, lifting their first ever Nations League trophy.