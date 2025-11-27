2026 World Cup: Full List of Matches, Schedule, Locations
104 matches. 48 teams. One trophy. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the grandest iteration in the competition’s history.
Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, next summer’s expanded and reformatted tournament promises to deliver a spectacle like no other.
The schedule has already been released for the competition, which commences on June 11 and runs until July 19, although December’s draw will fill in plenty of gaps.
Here’s the complete match schedule for the 2026 World Cup group stage and knockout phase.
2026 World Cup Group Stage: Full Schedule
Group A
Date
Fixture
Location
June 11
Mexico vs. Pot 3
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 11
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 18
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 18
Mexico vs. Pot 2
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 24
Pot 4 vs. Mexico
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 24
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
Group B
Date
Fixture
Location
June 12
Canada vs. Pot 4
BMO Field, Toronto
June 13
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 18
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 18
Canada vs. Pot 3
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
Pot 2 vs. Canada
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Lumen Field, Seattle
Group C
Date
Fixture
Location
June 13
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 13
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 19
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 19
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 24
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 24
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group D
Date
Fixture
Location
June 12
USMNT vs. Pot 3
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 13
Pot 2 vs. Pot 4
BC Place, Vancouver
June 19
Pot 4 vs. Pot 3
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 19
USMNT vs. Pot 2
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 25
Pot 4 vs. USMNT
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 25
Pot 3 vs. Pot 2
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
Group E
Date
Fixture
Location
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Group F
Date
Fixture
Location
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 14
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 20
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 25
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Group G
Date
Fixture
Location
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
BC Place, Vancouver
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
BC Place, Vancouver
Group H
Date
Fixture
Location
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 15
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 21
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Group I
Date
Fixture
Location
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 26
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
Group J
Date
Fixture
Location
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 16
TBC vs. TBC
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 22
TBC vs. TBC
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Group K
Date
Fixture
Location
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group L
Date
Fixture
Location
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 17
TBC vs. TBC
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 23
TBC vs. TBC
BMO Field, Toronto
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 27
TBC vs. TBC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
2026 World Cup Knockout Phase: Full Schedule
Round of 32
R32 Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / June 28
Grp. A runner-up vs. Grp. B runner-up
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
2 / June 29
Grp. E winner vs. Grp. A/B/C/D/F third place
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
3 / June 29
Grp F. winner vs. Grp C. runner-up
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
4 / June 29
Grp. C winner vs. Grp. F runner-up
NRG Stadium, Houston
5 / June 30
Grp. I winner vs. Grp. C/D/F/G/H third place
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
6 / June 30
Grp. E runner-up vs. Grp. I runner-up
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
7 / June 30
Grp. A winner vs. Grp. C/E/F/H/I third place
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
8 / July 1
Grp. L winner vs. Grp. E/H/I/J/K third place
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
9 / July 1
Grp. D winner vs. Grp. B/E/F/I/J third place
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
10 / July 1
Grp. G winner vs. Grp. A/E/H/I/J third place
Lumen Field, Seattle
11 / July 2
Grp. K. runner-up vs, Grp. L runner-up
BMO Field, Toronto
12 / July 2
Grp. H winner vs. Grp. J runner-up
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
13 / July 2
Grp. B winner vs. Grp. E/F/G/I/J third place
BC Place, Vancouver
14 / July 3
Grp. J winner vs. Grp. H runner-up
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
15 / July 3
Grp K. winner vs. Grp. D/E/I/J/L third place
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
16 / July 3
Grp. D runner-up vs. Grp. G runner-up
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Round of 16
R16 Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / July 4
R32 match 2 winner vs. R32 match 5 winner
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
2 / July 4
R32 match 1 winner vs. R32 match 3 winner
NRG Stadium, Houston
3 / July 5
R32 match 4 winner vs. R32 match 6 winner
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
4 / July 5
R32 match 7 winner vs. R32 match 8 winner
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
5 / July 6
R32 match 11 winner vs. R32 match 12 winner
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
6 / July 6
R32 match 9 winner vs. R32 match 10 winner
Lumen Field, Seattle
7 / July 7
R32 match 14 winner vs. R32 match 16 winner
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
8 / July 7
R32 match 13 winner vs. R32 match 15 winner
BC Place, Vancouver
Quarterfinals
QF Match Number / Date
Fixture
Location
1 / July 9
R16 match 1 winner vs. R16 match 2 winner
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
2 / July 10
R16 match 5 winner vs. R16 match 6 winner
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
3 / July 11
R16 match 3 winner vs. R16 match 4 winner
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
4 / July 11
R16 match 7 winner vs. R16 match 8 winner
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Semifinals
Date
Fixture
Location
July 14
QF match 1 winner vs. QF match 2 winner
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
July 15
QF match 3 winner vs. QF match 4 winner
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Third Place Match
Date
Fixture
Location
July 18
SF match 1 loser vs. SF match 2 loser
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Final
Date
Fixture
Location
July 19
SF match 1 winner vs. SF match 2 winner
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford