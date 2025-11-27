SI

2026 World Cup: Full List of Matches, Schedule, Locations

The World Cup is edging into view as the group stage draw nears.

The FIFA World Cup schedule has been released.
104 matches. 48 teams. One trophy. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the grandest iteration in the competition’s history.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, next summer’s expanded and reformatted tournament promises to deliver a spectacle like no other.

The schedule has already been released for the competition, which commences on June 11 and runs until July 19, although December’s draw will fill in plenty of gaps.

Here’s the complete match schedule for the 2026 World Cup group stage and knockout phase.

2026 World Cup Group Stage: Full Schedule

Group A

Date

Fixture

Location

June 11

Mexico vs. Pot 3

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 11

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 18

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 18

Mexico vs. Pot 2

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 24

Pot 4 vs. Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 24

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Group B

Date

Fixture

Location

June 12

Canada vs. Pot 4

BMO Field, Toronto

June 13

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 18

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 18

Canada vs. Pot 3

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

Pot 2 vs. Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Lumen Field, Seattle

Group C

Date

Fixture

Location

June 13

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 13

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 19

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 19

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 24

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 24

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group D

Date

Fixture

Location

June 12

USMNT vs. Pot 3

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 13

Pot 2 vs. Pot 4

BC Place, Vancouver

June 19

Pot 4 vs. Pot 3

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 19

USMNT vs. Pot 2

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25

Pot 4 vs. USMNT

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 25

Pot 3 vs. Pot 2

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Group E

Date

Fixture

Location

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Group F

Date

Fixture

Location

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 14

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 25

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group G

Date

Fixture

Location

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

BC Place, Vancouver

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

BC Place, Vancouver

Group H

Date

Fixture

Location

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 15

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 21

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Group I

Date

Fixture

Location

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 26

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

Group J

Date

Fixture

Location

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 16

TBC vs. TBC

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 22

TBC vs. TBC

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Group K

Date

Fixture

Location

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group L

Date

Fixture

Location

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 17

TBC vs. TBC

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 23

TBC vs. TBC

BMO Field, Toronto

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 27

TBC vs. TBC

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

2026 World Cup Knockout Phase: Full Schedule

Round of 32

R32 Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / June 28

Grp. A runner-up vs. Grp. B runner-up

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

2 / June 29

Grp. E winner vs. Grp. A/B/C/D/F third place

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

3 / June 29

Grp F. winner vs. Grp C. runner-up

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

4 / June 29

Grp. C winner vs. Grp. F runner-up

NRG Stadium, Houston

5 / June 30

Grp. I winner vs. Grp. C/D/F/G/H third place

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

6 / June 30

Grp. E runner-up vs. Grp. I runner-up

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

7 / June 30

Grp. A winner vs. Grp. C/E/F/H/I third place

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

8 / July 1

Grp. L winner vs. Grp. E/H/I/J/K third place

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

9 / July 1

Grp. D winner vs. Grp. B/E/F/I/J third place

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

10 / July 1

Grp. G winner vs. Grp. A/E/H/I/J third place

Lumen Field, Seattle

11 / July 2

Grp. K. runner-up vs, Grp. L runner-up

BMO Field, Toronto

12 / July 2

Grp. H winner vs. Grp. J runner-up

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

13 / July 2

Grp. B winner vs. Grp. E/F/G/I/J third place

BC Place, Vancouver

14 / July 3

Grp. J winner vs. Grp. H runner-up

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

15 / July 3

Grp K. winner vs. Grp. D/E/I/J/L third place

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

16 / July 3

Grp. D runner-up vs. Grp. G runner-up

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round of 16

R16 Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / July 4

R32 match 2 winner vs. R32 match 5 winner

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

2 / July 4

R32 match 1 winner vs. R32 match 3 winner

NRG Stadium, Houston

3 / July 5

R32 match 4 winner vs. R32 match 6 winner

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

4 / July 5

R32 match 7 winner vs. R32 match 8 winner

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

5 / July 6

R32 match 11 winner vs. R32 match 12 winner

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

6 / July 6

R32 match 9 winner vs. R32 match 10 winner

Lumen Field, Seattle

7 / July 7

R32 match 14 winner vs. R32 match 16 winner

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

8 / July 7

R32 match 13 winner vs. R32 match 15 winner

BC Place, Vancouver

Quarterfinals

QF Match Number / Date

Fixture

Location

1 / July 9

R16 match 1 winner vs. R16 match 2 winner

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

2 / July 10

R16 match 5 winner vs. R16 match 6 winner

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

3 / July 11

R16 match 3 winner vs. R16 match 4 winner

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

4 / July 11

R16 match 7 winner vs. R16 match 8 winner

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Semifinals

Date

Fixture

Location

July 14

QF match 1 winner vs. QF match 2 winner

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

July 15

QF match 3 winner vs. QF match 4 winner

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Third Place Match

Date

Fixture

Location

July 18

SF match 1 loser vs. SF match 2 loser

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Final

Date

Fixture

Location

July 19

SF match 1 winner vs. SF match 2 winner

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

