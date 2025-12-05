Mexico’s 2026 World Cup Schedule: Full List of Matches, Locations
The Mexico national team is now aware of its 2026 World Cup destiny following the results of the group stage draw.
El Tri will play South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup—a repeat of their clash from 16 years ago—before clashing against South Korea and the the winner of UEFA’s Playoff D, which could be Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or the Republic of Ireland. All things considered, the 2026 World Cup draw was favorable for Javier Aguirre’s side.
Avoiding a group stage exist is the first priority for El Tri next summer. Despite recent struggles, Mexico has the quality to compete against its Group A opponents and if it tops the group, Aguirre’s men would be rewarded with an additional game in the country’s capital.
El Tri hasn’t played five games in any of its previous 17 World Cup appearances. Next summer, Aguirre’s side will be aiming to break that barrier and deliver a historic performance.
Here’s Mexico’s full 2026 World Cup schedule, including its potential road through the knockout rounds of the tournament.
Mexico’s 2026 Fifa World Cup Group Stage Schedule
Date
Match
Venue
City
June 11, 2026
Mexico vs. South Africa
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
June 18, 2026
Mexico vs. South Korea
Estadio Akron
Guadalajara
June 24, 2026
Mexico vs. UEFA Playoff D Winner
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
How Mexico Qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Mexico automatically qualified to the 2026 World Cup as one of the three host nations.
As a host, Mexico was also automatically placed in Pot 1, avoiding any potential group-stage clash against the highest ranked national teams in the world.
Where Could Mexico Play Knockout Games?
Mexico’s path through the knockout rounds will depend entirely on where it finishes during the group stage.
El Tri will be determined to top Group A, which would see them play the round of 32 and potentially the round of 16 at its Mexico City fortress: the Estadio Azteca.
If Mexico advance in second or third place in Group A, then Aguirre’s men would be forced to travel north and play the entirety of the knockout rounds on U.S. soil. If El Tri qualifies to the quarterfinals, then every game from that round onwards would also be played in the U.S..
If Mexico win Group A
- Round of 32: Mexico City
- Round of 16: Mexico City
- Quarterfinal: Miami
- Semifinal: Atlanta
- Final: East Rutherford, NJ
If Mexico finish second in Group D
- Round of 32: Los Angeles
- Round of 16: Houston
- Quarterfinal: Boston
- Semifinal: Dallas
- Final: East Rutherford, NJ
If Mexico qualifies as a third-place team
- Round of 32: Boston or Seattle
- Round of 16: TBD
- Quarterfinal: TBD
- Semifinal: TBD
- Final: East Rutherford, NJ