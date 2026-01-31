Michael Carrick’s Fresh Kobbie Mainoo Stance Puts Spotlight Back on Ruben Amorim

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has heaped praise on young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as he admitted the academy graduate had been incorrectly “pigeonholed” under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Having been close to an exit this month after growing frustrated at a lack of minutes, Mainoo has been an integral part of Carrick’s brief tenure thus far and has clearly caught the eye.

“I like the way Kobbie takes the ball,” Carrick told Sky Sports. “I think that’s a big part of being a footballer, and being a top player is being able to cope with the environment.

“He’s come in at such a young age and played some big games in the Euros for England and for Manchester United and playing a big part in those games. So just being able to cope, first off, is a huge thing and he’s proved he can cope.

“He takes the ball, he drifts, he can play, he can play a little bit deeper at times, he can play a little bit higher up depending on who he’s playing with.

“I think sometimes we can pigeonhole players in certain things quite quickly and it’s not always the case. Sometimes you see things in a player and you tweak it a little bit, a bit like Patrick [Dorgu] playing a little bit higher. All of a sudden, things open up.

“Kobbie can play different roles within that, but definitely with Casemiro in the middle of the last couple of games we’ve had a really good pairing. They’ve been a big part of controlling the team.”

How Carrick Has Rejuvenated Mainoo Following Amorim’s Departure

Michael Carrick (right) has taken a keen interest in Mainoo.

Amorim faced plenty of criticism during his time as United manager, primarily relating to his commitment to a 3-4-2-1 formation. Behind that, his use of Mainoo was the top concern among fans.

Kobbie Mainoo Under Ruben Amorim

Statistic (All Competitions) Value Appearances 40 Starts 16 Goals 2 Assists 2 Total Minutes 1,747 Minutes Per Appearance 43.7

Not only was Mainoo a victim of the reduced number of midfield places in Amorim’s beloved system, but he also struggled to shake off the former boss’s belief that he was best as emergency cover for Bruno Fernandes, who was given a deeper role in Amorim’s midfield.

Stuck behind the team’s talisman in the pecking order, Mainoo was always going to struggle for minutes. Since Carrick’s arrival, however, things have changed drastically.

By returning Fernandes to his strongest role in attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Carrick has opened up a spot in the pivot which Mainoo has claimed gleefully.

Mainoo already has two starts under Carrick, having been given the chance to prove his ability in an all-round role similar to that enjoyed by the current manager during his own playing days.

“He’s so young, Kobbie, and he’s had some real highs, he’s had some disappointments, that’s natural,” Carrick continued.

“I was similar myself when you’re young when you’re coming through. It’s no different. It makes him better, it makes him stronger, it makes him more experienced and he’s showing that at the moment. He’s a joy to watch.”

