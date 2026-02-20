Michael Carrick Reveals Role in Kobbie Mainoo’s Man Utd Resurgence

Michael Carrick insists he hasn’t had to coach Kobbie Mainoo back into form at Manchester United, with his natural talent instead helping him to settle back into the side alongside a “couple of pointers.”

Mainoo has started all five of United’s Premier League games under Carrick so far, having not started in the league under former boss Ruben Amorim since May 2025. The former boss accused fans of English football of overhyping Mainoo, but Carrick believes the excitement surrounding the 20-year-old is justified.

“I’ve known Kobbie a long time,” he told BBC Sport. “I started working with him when I think he was 13 or 14, when I was starting to do my coaching badges—a good few years ago. Just little bits.

“And then, obviously, when I was here the first time, he was in and around a little bit. So I think knowing him and having experience with him and seeing him perform at such a level on such big occasions

“What Kobbie’s done at such a young age is quite incredible really. We forget how young he still is. I was just a big fan of watching him play and knowing what he was capable of. So it wasn’t really a big decision to play him. And, to be fair, it’s not easy when you haven’t played to find your rhythm and find your form.”

Carrick Offering the Confidence Withheld by Amorim

“I just want to win,” Amorim said towards the end of his United tenure. “I don’t look [at] who it is, I don’t care about that, I’m just trying to put the best players on the pitch.”

Amorim repeatedly insisted he would happily play Mainoo if he felt the 20-year-old would help the team win. The problem was he rarely felt that was the case, sticking to a 3-4-2-1 formation which left Mainoo in the unenviable situation of competing directly with club captain Bruno Fernandes for minutes. He had no chance of winning that battle and Amorim’s refusal to switch systems left Mainoo doomed on the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo’s Statistics Under Ruben Amorim

Statistic Value Appearances 40 Starts 16 Minutes 1,747 Goals 2 Assists 2

One of Carrick’s biggest changes at United has come on the tactics board. Gone are the days of the three-at-the-back, with a 4-2-3-1 shifting Fernandes forward into his best position and opening up a spot at the base of midfield which Mainoo has grasped gleefully.

To the surprise of very few, Mainoo has looked excellent, returning to the levels produced during his breakthrough under Erik ten Hag, under whom 38 of his 44 appearances came as a starter.

An immediate impact has been felt by Carrick, who confessed he has hardly even had the chance to actually coach Mainoo thus far. Instead, the focus has been simply on rebuilding the youngster’s match rhythm after so long on the sidelines.

“There are things he can get better at, things he can improve on, but we haven’t really got started on any of that because we’re just letting him go and find his flow and find his rhythm of playing football again,” Carrick continued.

“I’ve been really conscious of not giving him an awful lot—a couple of little pointers, a bit of positional things and some little bits here and there—but trust in what he is. He’s a fantastic footballer and he’s got a huge talent.”

Trust—a quality Amorim simply could not muster towards Mainoo.

Kobbie Mainoo’s Statistics Under Michael Carrick

Statistic Value Appearances 5 Starts 5 Minutes 449 Goals 0 Assists 2

The Carrick era is clearly young, but Mainoo is already making his presence felt, playing every minute of the new boss’s first five games and showing exactly why so many fans urged Amorim to simply give him a fair chance.

Now, Mainoo must prove he deserves to keep hold of that prominence and endear himself to whoever ends up in the Old Trafford dugout next season—potentially even Carrick, himself.

“I’m here to do a job now and to make a good team and be successful,” Carrick pledged.

“I don’t decide how long that’s going to be but I love being here and and while I’m here, I’ll give everything I can. And I always plan for the long-term future for the benefit of the football club. That’s how I believe it should be.”

