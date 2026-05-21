Nine Midfielders Real Madrid Could Sign This Summer—Ranked

Central midfield has been a problem position for Real Madrid for two years now.

Ever since Toni Kroos rode off into the sunset following the 2024 Champions League final, Los Blancos have had a hole in their engine room—one that was made bigger by Luka Modrić’s departure a year later.

Existing stars and young talent were supposed to step up, but the veteran duo have been a hard act to follow, and no combination of options has been able to operate coherently and consistently for Madrid. Crucially, there is no-one in the roster with the ability to dictate play and pull the strings from deep as Kroos and Modrić did so expertly for so long.

With this summer bringing the opportunity for much-needed reflection and resetting after a bitterly disappointing season, Madrid are likely use the transfer market to finally attempt to plug one of the biggest gaps in the roster.

Here are nine midfield options Real Madrid could target when the window re-opens.

Ranking Real Madrid’s Midfield Targets

9. Vitinha

Vitinha appears off limits for Madrid. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Identified earlier this year as a dream signing for Real Madrid, Vitinha is just about the best in the world in his position and would be an ideal candidate to finally replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.



However, the 26-year-old Portugal international also has a contract at back-to-back Champions League finalists PSG until 2029 and is unlikely to push for a move from the world’s best team.



This one remains a pipe dream.



Likelihood: 1/10

8. Nicolò Barella

Nicolò Barella has eight assists in Serie A this season. | Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Long considered one of the better midfielders around, Barella may have just missed the boat on a move to Real Madrid.



The Sardinian playmaker turns 30 next year and is under contract at Inter Milan until 2029, making him a costly option for his age despite his obvious qualities.



Only two players have more assists in Serie A this season than Barella’s eight.





Likelihood: 3/10

7. Adam Wharton

Wharton reached the Conference League final this season. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Adam Wharton rose to prominence in England during the 2023–24 season, after moving from boyhood club Blackburn Rovers to Crystal Palace. He earned a place in England’s Euro 2024 roster, played a major role in Palace’s FA Cup success last season and has been critical to their Conference League final run this term.



A technically gifted deep lying midfielder with good ball progression stats, Wharton bears obvious similarities to Kroos and Modrić. However, he is untested at the highest level and would be typically expensive for a young English star in the Premier League.



The pressure of the price tag and comparisons to predecessors might make this an unwise move.



Likelihood: 4/10

6. Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández has nine Premier League goals this season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Viewed earlier in the year as an unrealistic target, Fernández is looking more attainable with each passing week as Chelsea descend into chaos.



The World Cup-winning midfielder himself has faced an internal suspension after deigning to comment on Madrid, while there is talk that Chelsea might be open to a summer sale.



The Argentine, who was signed for a then-British transfer record fee in 2023, would absolutely not come cheap, however.



Likelihood: 4.5/10

5. Rodri

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is seen by many as the ideal signing for Madrid: a proven winner, able to control a midfield with both grit and guile, while acting as a model of professionalism off the pitch.



There is hope at the Bernabéu that Rodri will look to move on from Manchester City this summer, a year ahead of his contract expiry in 2027. However, there are reasons to doubt the potential transfer.



There have been reports that the former Atlético Madrid man could still sign an extension at the Etihad Stadium.



Even if he were to seek an exit, Rodri—who turns 30 in June—is no longer a long-term solution for Madrid, while there are question marks about his physical condition following last season’s ACL injury.



Likelihood: 5/10

4. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been offered to Madrid and Barcelona. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

After nine seasons, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one treble, Silva will leave Manchester City this summer as a free agent.



The 31-year-old still has gas in the tank and fits the mould of a market opportunity for Madrid, who badly need serious leaders in the locker room.



While his best years may be behind him, Silva is a versatile, tenacious and technically elite player who can play a variety of roles across the midfield and is unlikely to demand a starting berth every week.



Reports say Jorge Mendes has offered his client’s services to both Madrid and Barcelona already.



Likelihood: 6/10

3. Kees Smit

Kees Smit has captured Real Madrid’s attention. | Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

Touted as one of the best young players in European soccer, Smit made his senior Netherlands debut in March, having dominated at the Under-19 European Championships where he was the top scorer and Player of the Tournament last summer.



Typically used in a deep-lying role for his club side AZ Alkmaar and likened in style to Barça’s Pedri, former Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has previously said that Smit “will undoubtedly end up at Real Madrid or one of the biggest clubs in the world.”



Some reports say he could move for as little as €40 million ($47 million), one hitch for Madrid could be that the man himself is a reported boyhood Barcelona fan.



Likelihood: 7/10

2. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has not been at his best this season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Another of the Premier League’s best engine-room operators of recent years, Mac Allister can play in a double pivot or in a more advanced role, as he did at Brighton before joining Liverpool.



The 27-year-old has endured a rough season at Anfield amid the club’s difficult transition and is said to be open to a move. Liverpool, too, may be fine with closing the chapter on Mac Allister’s time on Merseyside for the right price.



The club has not opened renewal talks with the midfielder yet, with his contract expiring in 2028.



Likelihood: 7.5/10

1. Nico Paz

Real Madrid have a buyback clause for Nico Paz. | Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

It seems a foregone conclusion that Madrid will exercise a buyback option to re-sign 21-year Paz, who left for Como in Serie A last summer.



The Argentina international has lit up Italy in his one season away from the Bernabéu, scoring 12 times as Cesc Fabregas’s team chase Champions League qualification.



The only real question is how exactly does Paz fits into this Real Madrid team and whether the club see him as a No. 10 or in a deeper role.



His signing is unlikely to be the only midfield addition this summer.



Likelihood: 9.5/10

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