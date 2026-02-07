‘Irrelevant’—Mikel Arteta Bites Back at Liam Rosenior’s Arsenal Criticism

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has apologised to Chelsea counterpart Liam Rosenior over allegations of disrespectful conduct before the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, but dismissed the entire subject as irrelevant.

Having been caught on camera sending an x-rated message at an Arsenal coach who crossed into Chelsea’s half before the 1–0 defeat, Rosenior accused the Gunners staff of intentionally trying to impact his side’s warm-up.

“It’s his opinion and obviously we respect everybody and if at any point one of the staff members [crossed the halfway line], we apologise and that’s it, Arteta said in response.

“It’s very common in football, especially with the ’keepers, because they have to keep long balls and all that, so nothing left to comment.

“I would engage with the things that, in my opinion, are relevant for the team, and what is the best for the team, and the club.”

Arteta: Rosenior Reaction Is Normal

Liam Rosenior’s tensions boiled over. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

In the days that followed Rosenior’s outburst, the new Chelsea manager has faced plenty of criticism for his actions.

His explicit comments, made in front of a camera, may have crossed a line and some have suggested they were evidence of Rosenior’s nerves before a huge fixture.

Arteta is no stranger to attacks on his behaviour. The Arsenal boss is often accused of mastering the “dark arts” and many have challenged Arteta over his conduct on the touchline.

“Sometimes it’s difficult because we cannot be aware constantly about everything, and we are human beings and we react to things, so I think it’s normal,” Arteta reflected. “I try to give the right example always, and if that’s the intention, that’s okay.”

The two London rivals are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Arsenal play host to Sunderland at 3 p.m (GMT), the same time as Chelsea make the trip to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

