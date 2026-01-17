Mikel Arteta Explains Declan Rice’s Furious Clash With Arsenal Coach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted the issue between Declan Rice and one of the Gunners’ coaching staff during the Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea is resolved.

A hard-fought 3–2 win over Chelsea saw Arsenal put one foot in the final of the first domestic competition of the season, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a heated clash between Rice and coach Albert Stuivenberg down the tunnel.

What Happened Between Declan Rice and the Arsenal Coach?

Albert Stuivenberg (right) was involved in a clash with Rice. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

A clearly frustrated Rice could be seen gesturing and shouting at Stuivenberg as the team prepared to leave the tunnel, and a few steps forward from the coach did not produce the distance needed to cool tensions.

Indeed, centre back Gabriel had to involve himself in the situation, playing peacemaker as he stood between Rice and Stuivenberg to try and diffuse the drama.

The Daily Mail brought the clip to the attention of an expert lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, who claimed Rice told Stuivenberg to “just go,” before telling Gabriel the coach “does not know what he’s on about.”

Gabriel told Rice to “calm down” and the situation ultimately soothed.

Arteta Responds to Unsavoury Scenes

Mikel Arteta drew a line under the incident. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Arteta was asked for an explanation of the incident.

“All sorted, all good,” Arteta insisted in an attempt to avoid giving anything away.

Pressed on the situation and whether it was indicative of Rice’s determination to succeed, Arteta added: “Yes, and the good thing is that by the time I found out the problem was resolved so that’s very good.”

Arteta’s relationship with Stuivenberg began many years ago when the pair began studying for their coaching badges. After cutting his teeth with the youth setups at Feyenoord and the Dutch national team, Stuivenberg was named assistant to Louis van Gaal at Manchester United in 2014.

After two years in the role, Stuivenberg spent 12 months as manager of Genk, before returning to an assistant post with Wales, and he has just entered his seventh year on the books at Arsenal.

READ THE LATEST ARSENAL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE