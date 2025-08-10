‘Actively Looking’—Mikel Arteta Drops Exciting Arsenal Transfer Update
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dispensed his familiar cloak of ambiguity to confirm that the Gunners were not only “actively looking” at signing more players but are also planning to offload “a few” members of the current squad.
After finishing as runners-up in each of the last three Premier League campaigns, Arteta has overseen an extensive squad overhaul this summer. Only Liverpool and Chelsea have outspent Arsenal thus far.
Viktor Gyökeres is the marquee arrival while Martin Zubimendi cost the most, but Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga have also arrived for a total outlay of £192.6 million ($259 million). Only once before have Arsenal spent more in a single summer window.
Nevertheless, the quest for more incomings—and outgoings—clearly persists.
Following a 3–0 stroll against Athletic Club in Arsenal’s final friendly of pre-season, Arteta was quizzed about the potential for further spending. “Let’s see what happens in terms of where the squad is in the next few weeks, but we are actively looking at options,” the Spanish boss teased. “There are a few players that have to leave as well, so we’ll be open to see what happens.”
Arsenal have been most keenly linked with Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. Arteta’s side have reportedly missed the window of opportunity to trigger the release clause in his contract, which was thought to stand at around £67.5 million, but interest in the England international supposedly remains.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been unable to offer any reassurances when it comes to Eze’s future, which could alternatively lead to the other half of north London given Tottenham Hotspur’s reported advances.
The left wing slot which Eze would likely fill could be vacated by one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian was tentatively linked with a move to Bayern Munich before the arrival of Luis Díaz, while there is varied interest in Trossard from Europe and Saudi Arabia. Arsenal would reportedly demand around £20 million for the 30-year-old. Martinelli would surely be considerably more expensive.