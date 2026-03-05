Mikel Arteta Delivers Withering Three-Word Response to Fabian Hurzeler Tantrum

When confronted with Fabian Hürzeler’s embittered rant against Arsenal’s supposed dark arts, Mikel Arteta had a wry smile and three cutting words: “What a surprise.”

Hürzeler went into Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League clash with the Gunners on Wednesday fretting over their visitors’ tactics at corners. The German coach moaned about the length of time Arsenal take over set pieces, with some justification, and pleaded for a change of the laws to prevent their physical approach from these scenarios.

After watching his side stumble to a 1–0 defeat, won through a scratchy Bukayo Saka goal and punctuated by long passages of delays, Hürzeler’s mood was even more indignant at the final whistle.

Hürzeler’s Jibe Backed Up by Damning Statistic

David Raya (right) came under intense scrutiny. | Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

“Only one team who tried to play football,” Brighton’s beleaguered boss fumed.

The fury had some vindication. As Opta mischievously tweeted, Arsenal took a combined 30 minutes and 51 seconds to restart play across the entirety of the contest which had 13 minutes of time added on.

“I ask you one question,” Hürzeler posed to assembled media. “Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down three times? You can’t control these kind of things ... therefore the Premier League has to find a rule.

“I made my point before the game and I stick to it. In the end I think [against] these kind of opponents, you can only punish [them] by winning so today I have no arguments on my side. If I would have a 2–1 win, a deserved 2–1 win, I could speak differently.”

Arteta had warned before Wednesday’s fixture that David Raya was suffering from “some niggles” but it would still take a generous intepretation of the goalkeeper’s disposition to assume that every stoppage at the AMEX was entirely genuine.

Hürzeler’s wails of injustice are not expected to be answered by soccer’s lawmakers. The powers that be in the sport are considering bringing in measures to prevent excessive delays, with players potentially forced to remain off the pitch for one minute after receiving treatment. However, despite calls to the contrary, there are not thought to be any specific punishments for goalkeepers who require medical attention.

Arteta Unimpressed... Again

Defensive solidarity is key for Mikel Arteta. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Arteta was in no mood to dwell on Hürzeler’s bitterness. “You just go back to the previous games [between Brighton and Arsenal] and you’ll find a lot of comments like this always,” he shrugged.

Before the clubs met in the Carabao Cup back in October, Hürzeler was actually full of praise for Arsenal’s set pieces. “You can’t defend them one-against-one, that’s the first thing,” he explained.

“The second thing, I think it’s not only Gabriel [who provides a threat], it’s the movement they do together. I think they block very well for each other.”

Arsenal prevailed 2–0 in very unconvincing circumstances that night at the Emirates and were once again nervy winners in the league fixture in London two days after Christmas. This three-match winning streak came after Arteta was held to consecutive 1–1 draws by Hürzeler’s Brighton in matches with their own whispers of controversy.

Ultimately, Arteta was not in the mood to stew on rival complaints. “I love my players,” he smiled. “That’s the highlight. I love my players, we love our players and I love the way that we compete.” Not many share that opinion.

