Millwall vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham will hope to record their first win of the season when they travel to face Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday.

The Red Dragons have taken just two points from their opening three matches after following draws against Cardiff City and Watford with a disappointing home defeat to Birmingham City. Despite their poor start, Wrexham are still one point better off than they were at this stage last season and will hope history repeats itself after they recorded their first win away at Millwall in their fourth match.

Millwall impressed during their first two matches of the season, recording two wins, but were brought crashing back down to earth with a 5–1 hammering at the hands of Southampton last weekend. Both sides will therefore be hoping to bounce back in midweek in what could be a cagey affair.

Millwall vs. Wrexham Score Prediction

A Point Apiece

Wrexham have yet to win a competitive match this season. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham and Millwall will both hope to return to winning ways on Wednesday, but neither side will want to lose. That could set up a cagey encounter decided by a set piece or a moment of magic from an attacking player.

Phil Parkinson was furious with his side after they conceded two “of the softest goals” of his five-year tenure during the recent defeat to Birmingham, so it will be interesting to see how he looks to improve a defense that has let him down ahead of the trip to The Den.

In at the back: Wrexham managed to sign Burnley defender Joe Worrall before the midday registration deadline, meaning he will be eligible to play against Millwall. If selected, he will occupy the central defensive role, although it remains unclear who will play on the right side of the defense in the long term. Club captain Dom Hyam could be repurposed there, but he faces competition from Zak Vyner and Max Cleworth.

Wrexham managed to sign Burnley defender Joe Worrall before the midday registration deadline, meaning he will be eligible to play against Millwall. If selected, he will occupy the central defensive role, although it remains unclear who will play on the right side of the defense in the long term. Club captain Dom Hyam could be repurposed there, but he faces competition from Zak Vyner and Max Cleworth. Searching for a win: Parkinson won’t be panicking this early into a 46-match league season, but the longer Wrexham go without a win, the more questions will be asked about the club’s promotion credentials. The Red Dragons secured their first three points away at Millwall last season and know a victory in midweek would provide a huge confidence boost ahead of a daunting run of fixtures.

Parkinson won’t be panicking this early into a 46-match league season, but the longer Wrexham go without a win, the more questions will be asked about the club’s promotion credentials. The Red Dragons secured their first three points away at Millwall last season and know a victory in midweek would provide a huge confidence boost ahead of a daunting run of fixtures. Injury crisis: Millwall may have enjoyed a better start to the season, but they head into the match on the back of a double injury blow. Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen suffered an injury in training, while Luke Cundle was stretchered off during the weekend defeat to Southampton. They are already without Alfie Doughty, Mathis Servais, Mihailo Ivanović, Ryan Leonard, Tristan Crama and Derek Mazou-Sako.

Prediction: Millwall 1–1 Wrexham

Millwall Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Millwall could name an unchanged team despite their recent heavy defeat. | FotMob

It could be a case of simply determining who is fit for Millwall when they host Wrexham in midweek following their latest injury setbacks.

There will have to be another change in goal, with Max Crocombe likely to keep his place in the side, while it could be an unchanged defense from the weekend hammering.

Alex Neil believed his side played “excellent” during the opening stages of their defeat to Southampton and could name the same attacking lineup for this match. Josh Coburn has already scored twice this season, although Lyndon Dykes could be a smart selection against Wrexham’s physical backline.

Millwall predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-3-3): Crocombe; Sykes, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Neghli, De Norre, Metcalfe; Arconte, Lisbie, Coburn.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Millwall

Joe Worrall could make his Wrexham debut against Millwall. | FotMob

Parkinson could hand Worrall his debut as he looks to strengthen a defense that cost Wrexham against Birmingham last time out. Anthony Patterson will keep his place in goal, while Callum Doyle is certain to start in defense.

Issa Kaboré will challenge Danny Imray for a starting spot on the right wing, while Jacques Ekomié should keep his place on the left flank. Lewis O’Brien could be partnered by Matty James in central midfield as the Red Dragons turn to experience in their search for a first win of the season.

Josh Windass could make his first start of the season after recently returning from injury, while Sam Smith could replace Kieffer Moore in the forward line.

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Millwall (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle; Imray, James, O’Brien, Ekomié; Rathbone, Windass; Smith.

What Time Does Millwall vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: London, England

Stadium: The Den

Date: Wednesday, September 2

Kickoff: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Millwall vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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