Milos Kerkez’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool
Liverpool mean business this summer, and their spending spree is set to continue with the addition of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.
Rejuvenation at full-back was always going to be a point of emphasis for the Premier League champions heading into 2025–26, especially after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure was confirmed in May. On the opposite flank, Andy Robertson isn’t the force he once was.
The Reds moved with impressive efficiency to sign Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong and have signed Kerkez as Robertson’s successor. The Hungarian international has starred during his two years on the south coast and is an addition that may go under the radar due to Liverpool’s mammoth splurge on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.
While the German playmaker is bound to dominate shirt sales on the red side of the Mersey this summer, there will be some intrigue over Kerkez and the number he’ll don at Anfield. Here are some of the Hungarian’s potential options.
Milos Kerkez Shirt Number History
While Premier League fans have likely only seen Kerkez in the No. 3 shirt for Bournemouth over the past two years, the full-back has chopped and changed his numerical preference during his young senior career.
He started out at Hungarian top-flight side ETO FC Győr in 2020, first taking the No. 5 shirt—typically a centre-back’s number in England—before wearing No. 14 and No. 11.
Kerkez then joined Milan following a phone conversation with Paolo Maldini, but his opportunities were limited to the Rossoneri’s Primavera team. He didn’t make a single competitive appearance for the first team. In their youth set up, Kerkez wore 14, 13, 3 and 2.
Seeking greater opportunities, the left-back joined AZ in 2022 and lasted just a season in the Eredivisie before Bournemouth snapped him up. In the Netherlands, Kerkez wore 26 and 5 for the senior side and 5 for AZ’s U21s.
Liverpool Available Shirt Numbers
The No. 3 shirt is traditionally worn by left-backs, but holding midfielder Wataru Endo is the current wearer on Merseyside. The Japanese international has featured sporadically since joining the club two summers ago, and could be on the move later in the window after barely playing a bit-part role for Arne Slot last season.
If Endo does depart, or take the currently vacant No. 6 shirt, Kerkez could wear the number he donned on the south coast.
Twelve, 13, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29 are other options. Kostas Tsimikas may vacate No. 21, too.