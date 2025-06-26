‘Biggest Club in England’—Liverpool Confirm Fourth Summer Signing
Liverpool have officially unveiled Milos Kerkez as their latest recruit in an increasingly busy summer transfer window.
The Reds have already lured Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen while also adding Kerkez’s Hungarian compatriot Ármin Pécsi to the goalkeeping roster.
More so than any of his fellow new arrivals, Kerkez’s move has been highly anticipated for months. The former Bournemouth left-back flew to the U.K. from Belgrade on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of the club’s announcement.
Reports claim that Liverpool have paid £40 million ($54.4 million) for the 21-year-old, surpassing the sum Frimpong commanded to make Kerkez the most expensive fullback in club history.
“I’m really happy,” Kerkez told club media. “It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.
“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”
Boasting a tank which never empties and an appreciation of complex pressing structures honed during two years of tutelage under Andoni Iraola on the south coast, Kerkez arguably represents a significant upgrade on Liverpool’s existing left-back options. Andy Robertson has made it abundantly clear that he intends to stay and fight for his starting spot, but has since emerged as a target for Atlético Madrid.
Kerkez started every Premier League match for Bournemouth last season, amassing a career-high five assists—the same tally as Liverpool’s sought-after forward Luis Díaz.
Last season, Iraola hailed the development his young defender underwent throughout the 2024–25 campaign. “Milos has improved a lot from past season, and he has done a great job, I think defensively,” the Basque boss gushed.
“I think he’s a player that because of his physical condition arrives so many times to the last third with the ball under control to put good crosses that the number of assists, of good balls he was having, was quite low past season, because he arrives a lot and he has this good offensive power.
“But this season I think he’s deciding much better. He’s adding quality to his deliveries. He’s more calm when he arrives.”